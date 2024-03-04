Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi to start election campaign at Thrissur

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, (Mar 02). In Kerala, the party announced candidates for 12 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. Meanwhile, the actor-politician Suresh Gopi will start the election campaign at Thrissur today.

    Thrissur: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi will start the election campaign at Thrissur today. Following the candidate announcement, the BJP is gearing up to welcome Suresh Gopi into the campaign arena in Thrissur. He is scheduled to arrive at the Thrissur railway station at 5 pm, where party activists will welcome him. He will lead a bike rally from circles Swaraj Round and conclude at the Thrissur Corporation.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, (Mar 02). In Kerala, the party announced candidates for 12 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. The most notable candidates are Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan from Attingal, and Suresh Gopi from Thrissur.

    The BJP came out with its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during a press conference held in the national capital on March 2. Among the prominent figures featured in the first list of 195 candidates are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be contesting from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, slated to run from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

    Presenting the list were BJP National Vice President Jay Panda and BJP National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde. Notably, the lineup includes 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of State, reflecting the party's strategic selection process.

    The BJP is set to ramp up its campaign with road shows across all constituencies starting tomorrow. Meanwhile, leftist candidate VNS Sunil Kumar will commence the second round of campaigning after completing the initial phase. Despite the candidate not being announced yet, incumbent MP TN Pratapan is actively participating in the Sneha Sandesha Yatra.

