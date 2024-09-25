Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Actor Edavela Babu's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by Kochi-based actress

    Actor Edavela Babu was arrested by Special Investigation Team on Wednesday after a 3-hour interrogation over rape and sexual assault charges filed by a female actor.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 1:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    Kochi: Special Investigation Team recorded the arrest of Malayalam actor Edavela Babu on Wednesday after a three-hour interrogation at the coastal police headquarters. He faces charges under IPC sections 354 (sexual assault) and 376 (rape) following a complaint by a Kochi-based female actor. The female actor has also filed complaints against actors Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Advocate VS Chandrasekharan, and production controllers Noble and Vichu.

    Also Read: Kerala govt orders investigation into ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders amid controversy


    Babu would be released as he has obtained anticipatory bail from Ernakulam Sessions Court and will undergo a medical examination at Ernakulam General Hospital.


    This development comes after Kollam MLA Mukesh's arrest and subsequent release on bail on Tuesday by the SIT, led by Ernakulam SP G Poonguzhali IPS.

    Also Read: Kerala: Family of Kannur native missing after Kuwait ship capsize urges government intervention
     

