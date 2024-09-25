Kerala: Actor Edavela Babu's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by Kochi-based actress

Actor Edavela Babu was arrested by Special Investigation Team on Wednesday after a 3-hour interrogation over rape and sexual assault charges filed by a female actor.

Kochi: Special Investigation Team recorded the arrest of Malayalam actor Edavela Babu on Wednesday after a three-hour interrogation at the coastal police headquarters. He faces charges under IPC sections 354 (sexual assault) and 376 (rape) following a complaint by a Kochi-based female actor. The female actor has also filed complaints against actors Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Advocate VS Chandrasekharan, and production controllers Noble and Vichu.



Babu would be released as he has obtained anticipatory bail from Ernakulam Sessions Court and will undergo a medical examination at Ernakulam General Hospital.



This development comes after Kollam MLA Mukesh's arrest and subsequent release on bail on Tuesday by the SIT, led by Ernakulam SP G Poonguzhali IPS.



