    Kerala govt orders investigation into ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders amid controversy

    The Kerala government has launched an investigation into allegations regarding ADGP M R Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS leaders. Kerala DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has been tasked with the inquiry, which will involve collecting statements from those involved.

    Kerala govt orders investigation into ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders amid controversy anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Amid intense pressure from the Opposition, the Kerala government has initiated an investigation into allegations concerning ADGP M R Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS leaders. In the order issued on Wednesday (Sep 25), Kerala DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has been directed to look into the matter. The investigation team will gather statements from those involved. Media reports indicate that a notice has been served to RSS leader Jayakumar in connection with this issue.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had promised action regarding the controversy during the LDF meeting two weeks ago. The investigation poses a significant setback for Ajith Kumar, who is already facing scrutiny due to allegations made by Nilambur MLA PV Anvar and the disruptions during the Thrissur Pooram. As part of the probe, the DGP will record statements from the RSS leaders involved.

    ADGP M R Ajith Kumar met two RSS leaders reportedly within ten days. He first met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on May 22, 2023, followed by a meeting with former BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on June 2. This indicates that the officer, who is considered a close confidant of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had interactions with two RSS leaders in a short timeframe.

    The first meeting occurred at the RSS study camp in Thrissur, held from May 12 to 27, 2023, and was attended by around 500 representatives. Dattatreya was present for three days during the camp. It was at this event that Ajith Kumar expressed his desire to meet Dattatreya through his childhood friend, RSS Sampark Pramukh Jayakumar. Ajith Kumar was transported to the venue in a vehicle provided by the RSS, accompanied by a driver. The meeting lasted about an hour and took place in a room at the same location as the RSS camp. Following the meeting, the ADGP left in the same car that belonged to the RSS leader.

    While these meetings are described as private visits, questions arise regarding the nature of the relationship between a Kerala ADGP and an RSS leader with whom he reportedly had no prior acquaintance, as well as the necessity for their lengthy interactions. The meeting with Ram Madhav occurred during a conclave organized by a national media outlet in Kovalam. Ajith Kumar requested to meet Ram Madhav, and, as arranged, he arrived at the venue in a vehicle provided by the RSS leadership.

