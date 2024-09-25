Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Family of Kannur native missing after Kuwait ship capsize urges government intervention

    The family of Amal, a Kannur native missing after a shipwreck near the Kuwait-Iran maritime border, is growing increasingly anxious as they await information three weeks after the incident. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has only requested a DNA test, and no further updates have been provided.

    Kerala: Family of Kannur native missing after Kuwait ship capsize urges government intervention anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 10:51 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

    Kannur: The family of Amal, a native of Kannur who went missing in a shipwreck near the Kuwait-Iran maritime border, is growing increasingly anxious as they await information. It's been three weeks since the incident, and aside from a DNA test request made by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, the family has received no updates. In light of this, the parents are seeking the intervention of both central and state governments. Though they fear their son may have died, they are pleading for help in at least bringing his body back home.

    JS Sidharthan death case: KVASU reinstates suspended former dean and warden; no action on judicial report

    At least three Indians, including two Keralites, were killed in the shipwreck on September 1. The crew comprised both Indian and Iranian nationals. So far, six bodies have been recovered during the rescue operations, but they have yet to be identified.

    Amal last called home on August 28. On September 1, the family received news that the ship had met with an accident near the Iran-Kuwait border, and Amal, along with a resident of Thrissur and four others, had gone missing. Three bodies were recovered by joint search operations between Kuwait and Iran. After the Indian Embassy in Kuwait contacted the family for a DNA test, they sent the sample. However, no further updates have been provided since then.

    Suresh, Amal's relative, has submitted petitions to the Chief Minister and Union Ministers. However, no further information has been received from the embassy regarding Amal. Despite sending all necessary documents, they have yet to receive a response from NORKA. The family has also learned through other sources that technical issues with the shipping company are causing delays. There is still uncertainty regarding the Thrissur native involved in the accident as well. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 25: Rate of 8 gram gold surges by Rs 480; CHECK details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 25: Rate of 8 gram gold surges by Rs 480; CHECK details

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-112 September 25 2024: first prize Rs 1 crore winner list, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-112 September 25 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    JS Sidharthan death case: KVASU reinstates suspended former dean and warden; no action on judicial report anr

    JS Sidharthan death case: KVASU reinstates suspended former dean and warden; no action on judicial report

    IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Kerala for next 7 days; Check details anr

    IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Kerala for next 7 days; Check details

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event anr

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event

    Recent Stories

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges enhanced support for OBC community in special commission meeting vkp

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges enhanced support for OBC community in special commission meeting

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 25: Rate of 8 gram gold surges by Rs 480; CHECK details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 25: Rate of 8 gram gold surges by Rs 480; CHECK details

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test Kanpur: Ravindra Jadeja eyes 300 wickets RBA

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test Kanpur: Ravindra Jadeja eyes 300 wickets

    Wife Kicked Me Out!' claims Jayam Ravi as he files police complaint against Aarti RBA

    'Wife Kicked Me Out!' claims Jayam Ravi as he files police complaint against Aarti

    Joker 2: Lady Gaga's 13 songs album 'Harlequin' to drop on September 27 RKK

    Joker 2: Lady Gaga's 13 songs album 'Harlequin' to drop on September 27

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon