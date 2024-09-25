Kerala: Family of Kannur native missing after Kuwait ship capsize urges government intervention

The family of Amal, a Kannur native missing after a shipwreck near the Kuwait-Iran maritime border, is growing increasingly anxious as they await information three weeks after the incident. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has only requested a DNA test, and no further updates have been provided.

Kannur: The family of Amal, a native of Kannur who went missing in a shipwreck near the Kuwait-Iran maritime border, is growing increasingly anxious as they await information. It's been three weeks since the incident, and aside from a DNA test request made by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, the family has received no updates. In light of this, the parents are seeking the intervention of both central and state governments. Though they fear their son may have died, they are pleading for help in at least bringing his body back home.

At least three Indians, including two Keralites, were killed in the shipwreck on September 1. The crew comprised both Indian and Iranian nationals. So far, six bodies have been recovered during the rescue operations, but they have yet to be identified.

Amal last called home on August 28. On September 1, the family received news that the ship had met with an accident near the Iran-Kuwait border, and Amal, along with a resident of Thrissur and four others, had gone missing. Three bodies were recovered by joint search operations between Kuwait and Iran. After the Indian Embassy in Kuwait contacted the family for a DNA test, they sent the sample. However, no further updates have been provided since then.

Suresh, Amal's relative, has submitted petitions to the Chief Minister and Union Ministers. However, no further information has been received from the embassy regarding Amal. Despite sending all necessary documents, they have yet to receive a response from NORKA. The family has also learned through other sources that technical issues with the shipping company are causing delays. There is still uncertainty regarding the Thrissur native involved in the accident as well.

