    Kerala: 2 security guards of cooperative bank in Thrissur found dead; Check details

    Both of them were working as security guards at a bank operating near the premises of the University of Agriculture campus. The woman who came to clean the bank found the dead body.

    Thrissur: The incident involving the deaths of two security personnel at the Vellanikkara Service Co-operative Bank has been determined to be a case of suicide after murder by the police. The deceased were identified as Arvindakshan and Antony, both natives of Vellanikkara. 

    Antony's body was found in front of the bank, while, Arvindakshan's body was found in a ditch behind the bank, alongside a bottle of poison. The police have concluded that one colleague had committed suicide after killing another one.

    Both of them were working as security guards at a bank operating near the premises of the University of Agriculture campus. The woman who came to clean the bank found the dead body. After this, the authorities informed the police. The police reached the spot and started an investigation.

    Meanwhile, bank secretary Smitha responded to the media that she was not aware of the reason behind the dispute. She stated that Aravindakshan had been working for 3 years and Antony was assigned as a security guard during the construction time.
     

