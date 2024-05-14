Kerala: Family to sue Air India Express after woman fails to meet dying husband at Oman hospital due to strike

Due to Air India Express's strike, a woman from Thiruvananthapuram could not travel to Oman to meet her husband who suffered a heart attack and later on Monday (May 13) evening he died. The family is likely to file a case against the airline company.

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman named Amritha experienced an unprecedented tragedy when Air India Express employees went on strike without prior notice. This unexpected turn of events prevented her from visiting her husband, who was critically ill in an ICU in Oman, as flights were abruptly cancelled. Tragically, the family of Amritha has received the heartbreaking news of her husband Nambi Rajesh's passing, which occurred on Monday (May 13). Nambi Rajesh was working as an IT manager in Muscat.

Last Wednesday, several passengers found themselves in distress following the sudden strike of Air India Express employees. Among them was Amritha, who shared her plight with Asianet News. Despite feeling helpless, Amritha expressed her determination to proceed with her plans. However, the heartbreaking reality remains that she was unable to meet her husband in his final moments.

Amrita's mother said that they pleaded with the company representatives from the airport. However, no one helped them.

Rajesh was hospitalized in Oman on May 7 following a heart attack and expressed his desire to see his wife. In response, the family booked tickets for an Air India Express flight on the 8th of May. Unfortunately, they were unable to make the journey on that day.

Amritha received information that she could travel on the 9th, but unfortunately, no flights were available that day. Subsequently, there were no available flights thereafter. By Monday evening, May 13, Rajesh's condition deteriorated once more, and he passed away. According to reports, Rajesh's body will be repatriated late tonight, and the cremation is scheduled for tomorrow.

The airline company has stated that ticket refunds will be processed. However, the family asserts that the company bears responsibility for the situation and intends to pursue legal action against them.

