Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Family to sue Air India Express after woman fails to meet dying husband at Oman hospital due to strike

    Due to Air India Express's strike, a woman from Thiruvananthapuram could not travel to Oman to meet her husband who suffered a heart attack and later on Monday (May 13) evening he died. The family is likely to file a case against the airline company. 

    Kerala: Family to sue Air India Express after woman fails to meet dying husband at Oman hospital due to strike anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 14, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A woman named Amritha experienced an unprecedented tragedy when Air India Express employees went on strike without prior notice. This unexpected turn of events prevented her from visiting her husband, who was critically ill in an ICU in Oman, as flights were abruptly cancelled. Tragically, the family of Amritha has received the heartbreaking news of her husband Nambi Rajesh's passing, which occurred on Monday (May 13). Nambi Rajesh was working as an IT manager in Muscat.

    Air India Express in crisis: 74 flights cancelled as Cabin Crews face layoff due to mass sick leave

    Last Wednesday, several passengers found themselves in distress following the sudden strike of Air India Express employees. Among them was Amritha, who shared her plight with Asianet News. Despite feeling helpless, Amritha expressed her determination to proceed with her plans. However, the heartbreaking reality remains that she was unable to meet her husband in his final moments.

    Amrita's mother said that they pleaded with the company representatives from the airport. However, no one helped them. 

    Rajesh was hospitalized in Oman on May 7 following a heart attack and expressed his desire to see his wife. In response, the family booked tickets for an Air India Express flight on the 8th of May. Unfortunately, they were unable to make the journey on that day.

    Amritha received information that she could travel on the 9th, but unfortunately, no flights were available that day. Subsequently, there were no available flights thereafter. By Monday evening, May 13, Rajesh's condition deteriorated once more, and he passed away. According to reports, Rajesh's body will be repatriated late tonight, and the cremation is scheduled for tomorrow.

    The airline company has stated that ticket refunds will be processed. However, the family asserts that the company bears responsibility for the situation and intends to pursue legal action against them.

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels more flights from Kannur airport

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Untreated water supply leads to outbreak of jaundice in Ernakulam's Vengoor; two deaths reported anr

    Kerala: Untreated water supply leads to outbreak of jaundice in Ernakulam's Vengoor; two deaths reported

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 415 May 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 415 May 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Tragic end for woman patient after ambulance catches fire in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Tragic end for patient after ambulance catches fire in Kozhikode

    Vishnupriya murder case: Accused Shyamjith gets life term for killing girl who rejected his love proposal anr

    Vishnupriya murder case: Accused Shyamjith gets life term for killing girl who rejected his love proposal

    Kerala: Woman doctor verbally abused, slapped at Kollam hospital anr

    Kerala: Woman doctor verbally abused, slapped at Kollam hospital

    Recent Stories

    Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage demolished in controlled explosion; WATCH dramatic video snt

    Baltimore: Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage demolished in controlled explosion; WATCH dramatic video

    Jain Heritage school in Bengaluru receives midnight bomb threat via email, probe underway vkp

    BREAKING: Jain Heritage school in Bengaluru receives midnight bomb threat via email, probe underway

    UPI gazab hai Eric Garcetti shares 1 year journey as envoy in unique video, lauds US-India ties (WATCH) snt

    'UPI gazab hai': Eric Garcetti shares 1 year journey as envoy in unique video, lauds US-India ties (WATCH)

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani set to grace Women in Cinema gala; will represent India; Read on ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani set to grace Women in Cinema gala; will represent India; Read on

    Study reveals 61% of Asian Americans report escalating hate and abuse in last 12 months AJR

    Study reveals 61% of Asian Americans report escalating hate and abuse in last 12 months

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon