Kerala: Untreated water supply leads to outbreak of jaundice in Ernakulam's Vengoor; two deaths reported

Ernakulam: A concerning situation has emerged in Vengoor, Ernakulam, where 180 individuals have been afflicted with jaundice due to a significant lapse on the part of the Water Authority. The outbreak stemmed from the consumption of untreated drinking water. A crucial review meeting is scheduled today in the panchayat to address various issues, including the provision of treatment aid for the affected individuals.

Jolly from Vengoor Panchayat and Sajeevan from Mukkuzha succumbed to jaundice. Presently, around 50 individuals are undergoing treatment in several hospitals, with three of them in critical condition. The root cause of this calamity lies in the untreated drinking water supplied by the water authority. With few wells available, the majority of households rely on water from the authorities for drinking, exacerbating the situation.

The Water Authority delivered untreated well water to homes for drinking purposes, neglecting the crucial chlorination process. Those who consumed this untreated water without boiling it subsequently contracted jaundice, as confirmed by the Health Department. Following the jaundice outbreak, the water authority finally chlorinated the well water and its surroundings. However, officials from the water authority are unable to provide a satisfactory explanation as to why the drinking water was not purified earlier. There has been no supervision here for years, except for a water pumper.



