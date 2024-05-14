Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Untreated water supply leads to outbreak of jaundice in Ernakulam's Vengoor; two deaths reported

    A jaundice outbreak in Ernakulam's Vengoor has led to fatalities and critical conditions for several individuals. The Health Department confirmed that the root cause was untreated well water supplied by the water authority for drinking purposes.

    Kerala: Untreated water supply leads to outbreak of jaundice in Ernakulam's Vengoor; two deaths reported anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 14, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    Ernakulam: A concerning situation has emerged in Vengoor, Ernakulam, where 180 individuals have been afflicted with jaundice due to a significant lapse on the part of the Water Authority. The outbreak stemmed from the consumption of untreated drinking water. A crucial review meeting is scheduled today in the panchayat to address various issues, including the provision of treatment aid for the affected individuals.

    Jolly from Vengoor Panchayat and Sajeevan from Mukkuzha succumbed to jaundice. Presently, around 50 individuals are undergoing treatment in several hospitals, with three of them in critical condition. The root cause of this calamity lies in the untreated drinking water supplied by the water authority. With few wells available, the majority of households rely on water from the authorities for drinking, exacerbating the situation.

    The Water Authority delivered untreated well water to homes for drinking purposes, neglecting the crucial chlorination process. Those who consumed this untreated water without boiling it subsequently contracted jaundice, as confirmed by the Health Department. Following the jaundice outbreak, the water authority finally chlorinated the well water and its surroundings. However, officials from the water authority are unable to provide a satisfactory explanation as to why the drinking water was not purified earlier. There has been no supervision here for years, except for a water pumper.
     

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 415 May 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 415 May 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Tragic end for woman patient after ambulance catches fire in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Tragic end for patient after ambulance catches fire in Kozhikode

    Vishnupriya murder case: Accused Shyamjith gets life term for killing girl who rejected his love proposal anr

    Vishnupriya murder case: Accused Shyamjith gets life term for killing girl who rejected his love proposal

    Kerala: Woman doctor verbally abused, slapped at Kollam hospital anr

    Kerala: Woman doctor verbally abused, slapped at Kollam hospital

    Kerala: Ice cream bombs explode during police patrol in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Ice cream bombs explode during police patrol in Kannur

    Recent Stories

    Study reveals 61% of Asian Americans report escalating hate and abuse in last 12 months AJR

    Study reveals 61% of Asian Americans report escalating hate and abuse in last 12 months

    Jennifer Lopez to perform in India? Here's what we know RBA

    Jennifer Lopez to perform in India? Here's what we know

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: When and where to watch LIVE steaming, all you need to know; Read on ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: When and where to watch LIVE steaming, all you need to know; Read on

    Viral videos: 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' plays at White House, pani puri served to guests; here's why (WATCH) snt

    Viral videos: 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' plays at White House, pani puri served to guests; here's why (WATCH)

    Gucci Cruise Show in London Alia Bhatt poses with celebs photos RBA

    Gucci Cruise Show in London: Alia Bhatt poses with Davika Hoorne, Demi Moore, Debbie Harry and more (Photos)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon