PM Modi's assets: Doesn't own house or car, has 4 gold rings and more

India News
According to PM Modi's affidavit, he owns moveable assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, possesses Rs 52,920 in cash and does not own a land, house or car.
The affidavit further shows that PM Modi's taxable income doubled from Rs 11 lakh in fiscal year 2018-19 to Rs 23.5 lakh in 2022-23.
PM Modi has two accounts in the State Bank of India. While he has Rs 73,304 deposited in the Gandhinagar branch of SBI, the Varanasi branch of SBI has only Rs 7,000.
The PM also has four gold rings worth Rs 2,67,750. He also has a Fixed Deposit worth Rs 2,85,60,338 in SBI.
The disclosure of assets and properties comes as part of the mandatory submission before the Election Commission required before contesting elections in India.
PM Modi was also accompanied by his four proposers -- Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, Lalchand Kushwaha, Baijnath Patel and Sanjay Sonkar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi parliamentary seat for the Lok Sabha elections.