    Kerala: Double-murder case accused hosts party with 'Aavesham' in Thrissur after prison release; probe on

    A party hosted in Thrissur by Anoop, recently released from jail in a double murder case, was captured in a reel featuring scenes from the movie 'Aavesham'.  The police have began an investigation in the incident.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 14, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

    Thrissur: Anoop, a resident of Kuttur in Thrissur, who was recently released from jail in connection with a double murder case, hosted a party in Thrissur, featuring scenes from the movie "Aavesham." He filmed the event and shared it on social media. The footage showed Anoop's friends and acquaintances attending the party, which took place in an open field. Police became aware of the gathering, with more than 60 people present, through the viral video. 

    The released reel features the dialogue 'Eda Mone' delivered by Fahadh Faasil's character Rangan in the movie 'Aavesham'.

    In April, a similar reel was released, showcasing a party attended by individuals involved in murder cases and associated with gang activities. Police arrived at the scene upon learning of the gathering, which included many murder suspects and gangsters. However, Anoop explained to the police that he was providing food to the attendees as his father had passed away, and arrangements for food were lacking at the time. These details have been included in a Special Branch Report, and the investigation into the incident is currently underway.
     

