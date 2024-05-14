Kerala to witness heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts today

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala in the coming days with an orange alert in 2 districts on Tuesday (May 14) and a yellow alert in 8 districts. Meanwhile, the monsoon is expected to reach the South of the Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal by Sunday (May 19).

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state in the coming days starting today. With the possibility of heavy rains today, an orange alert has been sounded in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, as per the notification issued at 1 pm.

At the same time, a yellow alert has been sounded in 8 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. There are no other warnings in Kannur and Kasaragod districts today.

A yellow alert has been announced for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts on May 15, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on May 16 and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts on May 17.

On May 18, the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki are on yellow alert.

Meanwhile, the monsoon is expected to reach the South of the Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal by Sunday (May 19).



