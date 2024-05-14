Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Haj 2024: First flight carrying Kerala pilgrims from Karipur airport to depart on May 21

    The inaugural flight for the 2024 Haj season, designated by the Kerala State Hajj Committee, is scheduled to depart from Karipur at 12:05 am on May 21. At the same time, the Haj camp at Nedumbassery will be operational from May 24 to June 10 to facilitate the pilgrimage.

    First Published May 14, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The inaugural flight for the 2024 Haj season, designated by the Kerala State Hajj Committee, is scheduled to depart from Karipur at 12:05 am on May 21. This flight marks the beginning of the Haj season for 2024 and represents the first departure from Kerala for pilgrims embarking on this sacred journey.

    On the opening day, Air India Express will be conducting three Haj services. The second flight is scheduled for 8 am on May 21, followed by the third flight at 3 pm. Each of these flights is bound for Jeddah and will accommodate 166 pilgrims.

    Preparations are also underway at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) for this year's Hajj pilgrimage organized by the State Hajj Committee. A meeting chaired by Additional District Magistrate Asha C Abraham reviewed the preparations in detail. The camp, spanning one lakh square feet, is currently being set up for the pilgrims' convenience.

    The Haj camp at Nedumbassery will be operational from May 24 to June 10 to facilitate the pilgrimage. A total of 4,474 individuals will be departing for Haj via Kochi airport, with 1,826 males and 2,448 females among them. Additionally, 93 pilgrims from Lakshadweep, five from Tamil Nadu, and two from Karnataka will also be departing from Kochi. Saudi Airlines will be operating services from Kochi, with the first flight scheduled to depart on May 26 at 12:30 pm, carrying 279 pilgrims. A total of 16 services will be conducted, concluding on June 9.

