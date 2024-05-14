Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MHA warns against blackmail, 'digital arrest' by cybercriminals posing as law enforcement officials

    The Union Home Ministry has issued an alert against intimidation, blackmail, extortion and “digital arrests” by cyber criminals posing as police or other law enforcement agencies. On receipt of such calls, the citizens should immediately report the incident on cybercrime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in for assistance, MHA said.
     

    MHA warns against blackmail, 'digital arrest' by cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement official gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2024, 8:44 PM IST

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday warned citizens about extortion and 'Digital Arrest' by cyber fraudsters impersonating officials from the State/Union Territory Police, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and other law enforcement agencies.

    According to the MHA, a substantial number of complaints have been recorded through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Across the country, multiple victims have lost substantial sums of money to scammers. According to the MHA, this is an organised online economic crime that is being carried out by cross-border crime syndicates.

    Fraudsters generally phone a potential victim "informing" them that they have shipped or are the intended receiver of a shipment containing illicit products, narcotics, bogus passports, or any other contraband item. They may even pretend that a close relative of the victims has been charged with a crime or an accident and is in their custody.

    The "case" is then compromised by making a demand for money. In certain cases, naïve victims are forced to undergo "Digital Arrest" and stay visually exposed to the fraudsters via Skype or other video conferencing platforms until their demands are satisfied.

    Fraudsters are known to employ studios that resemble police stations and government buildings, as well as uniforms, to seem authentic. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs, organises actions aimed at combatting cybercrime in the country.

    The MHA is collaborating with other Ministries and their agencies, the RBI, and other organisations to combat these scams. I4C also provides insights and technical assistance to state and union territory police administrations in identifying and investigating cases.

    The MHA has asked individuals to remain vigilant and raise awareness about these sorts of scams. Citizens who get such calls should immediately report the incidence to the cybercrime hotline at 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in for assistance, according to the MHA.

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 8:54 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CM will take strict action': AAP admits Arvind Kejriwal's aide misbehaved with Swati Maliwal (WATCH) gcw

    'CM will take strict action': AAP admits Arvind Kejriwal's aide misbehaved with Swati Maliwal (WATCH)

    Karnataka Techie-turned-model farmer suffers Rs 45 lakh loss as 17,000 fish die due to heatwave snt

    Karnataka: Techie-turned-model farmer suffers Rs 45 lakh loss as 17,000 fish die due to heatwave

    Mumbai hoarding collapse: Owner booked in rape case, fined 21 times for illegal billboards gcw

    Mumbai hoarding collapse: Owner booked in rape case, fined 21 times for illegal billboards

    AAP to be named as accused in alleged liquor policy scam, ED tells Delhi HC gcw

    AAP to be named as accused in alleged liquor policy scam, ED tells Delhi HC

    After schools and airport, Tihar Jail in Delhi gets bomb threat e-mail; check details AJR

    After schools and airport, Tihar Jail in Delhi gets bomb threat e-mail; check details

    Recent Stories

    Here is why ICMR recommends to avoid tea or coffee before and after meals gcw

    Here's why ICMR recommends to avoid tea or coffee before and after meals

    7 easy lifestyle changes to get rid of bad breath gcw eai

    7 easy lifestyle changes to get rid of bad breath

    Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board appoints David Reid from CSK as mental and skill conditioning coach osf

    Pakistan Cricket Board appoints David Reid from CSK as mental and skill conditioning coach

    PM Modi's assets: Doesn't own house or car, has 4 gold rings and more check all details gcw

    PM Modi's assets: Doesn't own house or car, has 4 gold rings and more

    Football Happy Birthday Rubin Diaz: 10 quotes by the Portuguese football star osf

    Happy Birthday Rubin Diaz: 10 quotes by the Portuguese football star

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon