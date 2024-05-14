Lifestyle

7 easy lifestyle changes to eliminate bad breath

Image credits: Freepik

1. Improve Your Oral Hygiene:

Brush your teeth at least twice a day, preferably after meals, using fluoride toothpaste and a soft-bristled toothbrush. Don't forget to brush your tongue as well.

Image credits: freepik

2. Floss Regularly:

Flossing helps remove food particles and plaque from between your teeth and along the gumline, where your toothbrush can't reach. Make it a habit to floss at least once a day.

Image credits: Getty

3. Chew Sugar-Free Gum or Mints:

Chewing sugar-free gum or sucking on sugar-free mints can stimulate saliva production, which helps wash away food particles and bacteria in your mouth.

Image credits: freepik

4. Quit Smoking:

Smoking not only stains your teeth and contributes to gum disease but also causes bad breath. If you smoke, quitting is one of the best things you can do for your oral health.

Image credits: Getty

5. Use Mouthwash:

Mouthwash can help freshen your breath and kill bacteria in your mouth. Choose an alcohol-free mouthwash with antibacterial properties and use it as part of your daily routine.

Image credits: freepik

6. Stay Hydrated:

Dry mouth can lead to bad breath, so be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your mouth moist.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Visit Your Dentist Regularly:

Regular dental check-ups and cleanings are essential for maintaining good oral health and preventing bad breath.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One