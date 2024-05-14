Lifestyle
Brush your teeth at least twice a day, preferably after meals, using fluoride toothpaste and a soft-bristled toothbrush. Don't forget to brush your tongue as well.
Flossing helps remove food particles and plaque from between your teeth and along the gumline, where your toothbrush can't reach. Make it a habit to floss at least once a day.
Chewing sugar-free gum or sucking on sugar-free mints can stimulate saliva production, which helps wash away food particles and bacteria in your mouth.
Smoking not only stains your teeth and contributes to gum disease but also causes bad breath. If you smoke, quitting is one of the best things you can do for your oral health.
Mouthwash can help freshen your breath and kill bacteria in your mouth. Choose an alcohol-free mouthwash with antibacterial properties and use it as part of your daily routine.
Dry mouth can lead to bad breath, so be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your mouth moist.
Regular dental check-ups and cleanings are essential for maintaining good oral health and preventing bad breath.