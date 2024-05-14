Here's why ICMR recommends to avoid tea or coffee before and after meals

ICMR urged people to avoid having tea or coffee one hour before and after a meal . These hot beverages contain tannins that interfere with the iron adsorption process in the body . Iron is an essential mineral that helps carry oxygen throughout the body.



The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently issued a set of 17 dietary guidelines for Indians, emphasising a balanced and diversified diet along with healthy lifestyle. In one of the instructions, the medical panel and its research arm, the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), stated that tea and coffee should be used in moderation. Given that tea and coffee are popular hot beverages in India, the ICMR advised people not to eat them immediately before or after a meal."Tea and coffee contain caffeine, which stimulates the central nervous system and induces physiological dependence," the researchers at the ICMR stated. While they did not advise people to fully eliminate tea and coffee, they did warn Indians about the caffeine level of these liquids.

A cup (150ml) of brewed coffee has 80-120mg of caffeine, instant coffee 50-65mg, and tea 30-65mg. "Moderation in tea and coffee consumption is advised so that caffeine intake does not exceed the tolerable limits (300mg/day)," they stated, referring to the daily caffeine limit a person can consume.



They did, however, request that individuals refrain from drinking coffee or tea for at least one hour before and after a meal. This is because these beverages contain a substance called tannin. When tannins are ingested, they can interfere with iron absorption in the body. Tannin can bind to iron in the digestive tract, resulting in a compound that is more difficult for the body to absorb. This limits the quantity of iron that reaches your bloodstream through the foods you eat.

This results in a reduction in iron availability in your body. Haemoglobin, a protein found in red blood cells that transports oxygen throughout the body, requires iron to be produced. It is also necessary for energy generation and proper cell function. Lower iron levels can cause iron deficiency and anaemia.



Common signs of iron deficiency in the body include fatigue or lack of energy, shortness of breath, frequent headaches, especially with exertion, inexplicable weakness, fast heartbeat, pale complexion, a thirst for ice, brittle nails, or hair loss. Aside from this, the ICMR researchers noted that drinking tea without milk can have additional health advantages such as improving blood circulation and lowering the risk of coronary artery disease (CAD) and stomach cancer. Other dietary recommendations from the medical council include using less oil and eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and seafood. They recommended consumers not to use protein supplements and to eat less oil by minimising sugar and salt.