    Kerala: 16-year-old missing girl found from her friend's home in Kunnamkulam

    The girl, who went missing from the Panamaram station boundary, was found with her friend's family in the Anjoor area.

    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

    Wayanad: A 16-year-old girl who went missing from Wayanad was found in Kunnamkulam by Wayanad police last day. The girl, who went missing from the Panamaram station boundary, was found with her friend's family in the Anjoor area.

    The girl who quarreled with her family came to her friend's home two days ago. The girl's family filed a police complaint on Saturday after she went missing. The team led by Thrissur City District Police Chief Ankit Ashokan found the girl during an investigation. The Panamaram police reached Anjoor with the help of the Kunnamkulam police.

    Man arrested for attacking businessman in Harippad

    Pathanamthitta: The Kareelakulangara police arrested a man for attacking and beating up a businessman in a dispute over non-payment of money in Harippad. The accused Dileep (40) was arrested by Kareelakulangara police. The complainant stated that Dileep had beaten him for not giving money that he had asked for. The accused was arrested by a team of P policers including Sajeev and SUbhash.
     

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon