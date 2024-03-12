Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kattappana twin murder case: Search continues for the mortal remains of the new-born

    A horrifying double murder was discovered in Idukki as police were investigating a theft case. The Kattappana police detained two youths, Vishnu Vijayan, 29, and Nitheesh, 31, both of whom lived in Kakkattukada, near Kattappana, in connection with a theft case on March 2. The case of twin murder came to light during interrogation.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 8:53 AM IST

    Idukki: The police investigation into the double murder case in Idukki is still progressing. The mortal remains of the newborn baby have not been found until today. The accused, Nitheesh, stated that the body was taken from the burial place and burned. The police recovered the body of the first deceased, Vijayan, under the floor of a rented house in Idukki yesterday.

    The incident came to light when Kattappana police apprehended Vishnu Vijayan and Nitheesh, both residents of Kakkattukada, on March 2 as part of an inquiry into a theft. After investigating the two theft suspects, the police obtained a terrifying confession from Nitheesh. Nitheesh confessed that he murdered Vijayan and also admitted to killing a five-day-old infant, allegedly a child he had with Vishnu's sister.

    “To cover up the birth of a baby out of wedlock, the accused strangled the newborn to death in July 2016, with the assistance of Vijayan. The body of the baby boy was buried inside a cattle shed of their old house at Sagara Junction, near Kattappana. As per the FIR, Nitheesh, Vijayan, and Vishnu are the accused in the case,” said the police.

    Nitheesh, who claims to be a sorcerer, initially made contact with the family in 2015. He began living with the family and had a child with Vishnu's sister in 2016. The accused stated that the reason for the murder was Vijayan's reluctance to go to work.

    Based on the accused statement, the investigation team searched the house premises last day, but could not find the remains of the child. The accused has now stated that he burned the body of the child and sold the house where he was living.

    As the investigation on the second day also got stuck, the investigation team decided to interrogate the mother and brother of the murdered child in detail. The owner stated the house was sold in 2016. Later, when the owner reached the house, both women were inside the house. 

    The police suspected that Vijayan's wife Suma and his son Vishnu helped to bury the dead body at home. During the police investigation, Vijayan's remains were found buried in a rented house in Idukki. The skull and bones have been sent for scientific examination.
     

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 8:53 AM IST
