Human-animal conflict in Kerala's Wayanad: Solutions elude as toll mounts

Wild elephant attacks in Wayanad, Kerala, have resulted in several human fatalities in February 2024, highlighting the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the region. In Wayanad, despite the implementation of numerous measures like elephant trenches, and rail fences, locals point out that these protection measures are either not effective or not properly maintained.

When asked what measures are in place to prevent wild animals from entering human settlements in Wayanad, officials promptly respond, "We have everything." And indeed, they do - from elephant trenches to rail fences, electric fences, LED lights, traditional traps, and even geo-fencing, various protection measures are in place across different parts of the district.

Kerala: Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

So, how are wild animals still entering human settlements? At the very least, can't we prevent elephants from entering our villages? The answer to this question is that the protection measures mentioned earlier are not effective or are not being properly maintained. The forest department may not admit it, but the local people here know it's true. Even in Moodakkolly, where a young man was recently killed by a tiger, the fencing and electric fencing are still incomplete.

Marode Raju, a 48-year-old farmer from Kallumukku in the Noolppuzha village panchayat near Sulthan Bathery, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday (July 16) after being attacked by an elephant on Sunday evening. He died at a private hospital after being trampled by the elephant, which left him with serious injuries to his chest and legs. He is the fourth person to be killed in a wild elephant attack till July this year.

That's why the locals say that anyone can become prey to wild animals at any time. For years, they have been unable to go to their farms or places of worship due to the fear of wild animal attacks. The ordinary people in the area say that the situation has been like this for years. Even as human lives are lost, the apathy of the forest department and the government is evident in Wayanad.

On January 31, 2024, Lakshmanan (50), an estate worker, was killed by an elephant in the Habargiri Estate in Tholpetty. His body was found hours later, trampled by the elephant. Later on February 10, Ajeesh (35) was killed by a wild elephant attack in Padamala, near Mananthavady. Just a few days later, on February 16, Poulose (52), an eco-tourism employee, was killed by a wild elephant in the Kuruvadweep area of Pulppally.

Following the death of several people, Wayanad witnessed a massive protest by local residents. Even pig attacks have been reported in Wayanad.

When locals were asked if they believed there was hope for an effective solution, the majority responded with "No hope."



