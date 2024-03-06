Human-animal conflict continues in Kerala; Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Thrissur

Thrissur: A 64-year-old tribal woman named Valsala faced a tragic demise on Tuesday as a wild elephant attacked her while she was gathering forest resources at Peringalkuthu. Rajan, her husband and the tribal chieftain of Vachimaram Colony witnessed the incident and reported that the elephant ambushed Valsala from behind a tree. Despite Rajan's escape, Valsala succumbed to the elephant's attack. Rajan, terrified by the encounter, has been hospitalized.

The identified elephant, Manjakomban, is a recurring nuisance in the area. Rajan swiftly informed both the Forest Department and local authorities of the incident. Chalakudy DFO will hand over Rs 5 lakh to Vatsala's family today as the first installment of compensation. The Forest Protection Committee will bear the cost of the post-mortem.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who visited Mr. Rajan in the hospital, criticised the State government and the Centre for their apathy towards people living in the forest fringes.

“The governments have left the lives and properties of the poor people to the mercy of wild animals. The Forest Department has no specific project for checking the attacks of wild animals. The Budget has earmarked only ₹48 crore for checking man-animal conflicts,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old farmer in Kakkayam, Kozhikode, was fatally attacked, reportedly by a gaur. Palatt Abraham, while working on agricultural land approximately five kilometers from the Kakkayam Dam site, fell victim to a gaur attack. He was gored to death and discovered by another farmer nearly an hour later. Despite being rushed to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, Abraham was pronounced dead.

