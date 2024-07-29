Controversy over proposed nuclear power plant in Kerala gets bigger; New letter shows talks began last year

Kerala's plan to set up a nuclear power plant sparks controversy. Despite the Electricity Minister's denial, a letter from Kalpakkam Nuclear Plant's Chairman to the State Chief Secretary reveals ongoing discussions since last year to identify a site for the plant, contradicting the Minister's claim of no discussions.

Thiruvananthapuram: Controversy surrounds the establishment of a nuclear power plant in the state. The Electricity Minister's explanation that no discussions have taken place regarding the setting up of a nuclear plant is incorrect, as details have emerged. A letter sent by the Chairman of the Kalpakkam Nuclear Plant to the State Chief Secretary, demanding a site to set up the plant as a continuation of discussions that began last year, has been obtained by Asianet News.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is exploring the possibility of a nuclear plant to overcome the severe electricity crisis. There are three options: either purchase nuclear electricity from the Kalpakkam plant, establish a plant outside Kerala and purchase electricity or set up a plant within Kerala itself. The Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department has been holding discussions with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and the Chairman of the Kalpakkam Nuclear Plant, Bhavini, since last year.

Following this, Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (BHAVINI) Chairman and Managing Director KV Suresh Kumar sent a letter to the state Chief Secretary. In the letter sent on May 31, Kerala requested to find a site for the nuclear power plant. 625 hectares are needed in coastal areas and 960 hectares in other areas. Athirappally and Cheemeni are potential sites under consideration by KSEB. However, Power Minister K Krishnankutty later refuted the plans.

The CPM is against the nuclear power plant and is dissatisfied that KSEB's discussions on the matter were revealed before a political decision was made. The Chief Minister discussed this with the Power Minister, leading to the Minister's clarification that no discussions took place. The meeting scheduled for tomorrow between the Energy Department ACS and representatives of various nuclear plants, including Bhavini's Chairman, may be rescheduled.



