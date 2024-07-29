Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSEB likely to hike power tariffs during peak night hours, slash daytime rates

    KSEB plans to reduce daytime electricity rates for domestic use while increasing rates during peak night hours to address the power crisis. With most households now equipped with smart meters, the government can measure real-time consumption and implement time-of-day pricing, adjusting rates based on the time of use.
     

    Kerala: KSEB likely to hike power tariffs during peak night hours, slash daytime rates anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has announced plans to reduce electricity rates during the day for domestic consumption and increase rates during peak hours at night to address the power crisis. Most households have already installed smart meters, which will enable the government to measure electricity consumption in real time. This will allow for time-of-day pricing, where rates vary depending on the time of consumption.

    Kerala: NHRM woman employee shot with air gun due to personal enmity in Thiruvananthapuram

    "Electricity consumption is low during the day, but it's highest at night. In this context, the government is considering increasing the electricity rate during peak hours to reduce maximum electricity consumption during that time," said K. Krishnankutty.

    According to reports, the Regulatory Commission has made changes to the electricity supply code, introducing a single rate for all consumers, whether they require a post or not. This move is expected to reduce costs for those who currently pay for a post.

    The electricity connection fee will now be calculated based on the connected load, rather than the cost of materials like posts and wires. For a single-phase connection (up to 5 kW) within 200 meters of a house or establishment without a post, the fee is Rs 1,800. For a three-phase connection (above 10 kW), the fee is Rs 4,600. Notably, the fee doubles or increases further when calculated based on the connected load.

    Meanwhile, connections that need additional posts, which currently cost up to Rs 10,000 more per post, will now be charged the same rate as those without the need for extra posts, calculated according to the connected load. For connections exceeding 200 meters, the fee will be determined based on the actual cost of the materials used.
     

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: NHRM woman employee shot with air gun due to personal enmity in Thiruvananthapuram Vanchiyoor anr

    Kerala: NHRM woman employee shot with air gun due to personal enmity in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-780 July 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-780 July 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala rain update July 29 2024: Heavy rainfall expected in next 5 days; IMD sounds yellow alert; Check details anr

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall expected in next 5 days; IMD sounds yellow alert; Check details

    Kerala: Piracy racket busted as police arrest two recording Raayan in Thiruvananthapuram theatre anr

    Kerala: Piracy racket busted as police arrest two recording 'Raayan' in Thiruvananthapuram theatre

    Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat to start from July 31; train to run thrice a week reports anr

    Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat to start from July 31; train to run thrice a week: Report

    Recent Stories

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen win over Cordon 'deleted', Satwik-Chirag clash cancelled snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen win over Cordon 'deleted', Satwik-Chirag clash cancelled

    How much money athletes get for winning medals in Olympics? RKK

    How much money athletes get for winning medals in Olympics?

    Jim Corbett to Sundarban-7 best places to find tigers in India RBA EAI

    Jim Corbett to Sundarban-7 best places to find tigers in India

    Hina Khan shows off chemotherapy scar following stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis RBA

    Hina Khan shows off chemotherapy scar following stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis

    Has Pakistan launched covert war against India? 600 Pak SSG commandos have allegedly entered J&K, sparks alarm snt

    Has Pakistan launched covert war against India? 600 Pak SSG commandos have allegedly entered J&K, sparks alarm

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon