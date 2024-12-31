Kerala: Charred body found at engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram; owner suspected to be victim

A burnt body, suspected to be Mohamed Abdul Azeez Thaha, owner of P.A. Aziz Engineering and Polytechnic College, was found in an unfinished hall on the college premises, with police investigating the unnatural death.

Thiruvananthapuram: Burnt body of a man was discovered inside P.A. Aziz Engineering and Polytechnic College, located on the Nedumangad-Mullassery Road here. The body was found in an unfinished hall of the college, and police suspect it belongs to the college owner, Mohamed Abdul Azeez Thaha. His mobile phone and car were recovered at the scene, leading authorities to believe the deceased is Abdul Aziz.

The police, along with forensic experts, have launched an investigation into the incident, which is being treated as an unnatural death. The body was found early this morning, with the incident believed to have occurred the previous night. The hall where the body was discovered is still under construction.

Local residents have reported that Aziz had been facing severe financial troubles, with creditors demanding repayments and creating disturbances, including on the day before the incident. It is also noted that Aziz was seen on the college premises the day prior. Police have indicated that the identity of the deceased will be officially confirmed after further investigation.

The college, which had its engineering accreditation revoked, has been operating as a polytechnic. Locals suggest that the ongoing financial and operational challenges may have severely affected Aziz's mental health.

