'Mumbai 1' smart card launched: One card for metro, local trains, BEST buses

Now traveling in Mumbai's metro, local train, monorail, and buses will be easier. The hassle of every ticket for public transport will end with the 'Mumbai 1' smart card. Learn all the benefits of this new facility.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 8:30 AM IST

What is the 'Mumbai 1' Smart Card?

The Maharashtra government has announced the launch of the 'Mumbai 1' Unified Smart Card. Now, Mumbaikars will be able to travel in metro, local train, monorail, and buses with just one card.

article_image2

Who made the announcement?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed this plan in a press conference. He said that the design of the card will be finalized within a month and it will be put into use soon.


article_image3

One card, four systems – how convenient!

Now passengers will not need to take separate tickets. They will be able to travel by these means of transport using just one card.

Metro travel

Local train

Monorail

Bus travel

article_image4

Learn about the features of the Mumbai 1 card

Through this card, people can book tickets through the software application already in use on Metro Rail Lines 1, 2A, and 7.

This is a joint effort of State Bank and MMRDA.

Chip Security – Both data and payment are secure.

article_image5

Both time and energy will be saved

Relief from standing in separate queues.

No more hassle of buying tickets again and again.

Planning travel will be easier.

Faster and safer travel with digital payment.

article_image6

Who will benefit the most?

Office goers who travel daily.

Students.

Senior citizens.

Tourists who face problems for transport.

