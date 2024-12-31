Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-448: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department declared the “Sthree Sakthi SS-448 Result“ on Tuesday (Dec 31). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 448 was drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 448 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

SV 841794

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

SU 124617

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

SN 841794

SO 841794

SP 841794

SR 841794

SS 841794

ST 841794

SU 841794

SW 841794

SX 841794

SY 841794

SZ 841794

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

0252 0277 0680 0820 1715 1846 2262 2959 3221 4035 4168 4908 7795 8226 8334 8562 8565 9427

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0785 1389 1641 3097 3181 3522 4935 5140 5500 5738

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0354 0523 1307 1816 1946 2362 2411 2969 3159 3228 3457 3764 4111 4406 5959 6489 6741 7508 8976 9022

6th Prize: Rs 500

0182 0240 0329 0359 0781 0807 0826 0941 1032 1107 1145 1285 1474 2089 2108 2248 2551 2571 3014 3560 3597 3830 3916 3927 4165 5005 5651 5654 5938 6195 6368 7211 7488 7549 7817 7820 7859 7866 7878 8165 8301 8376 8622 8923 9135 9162 9265 9295 9460 9613 9795 9828

7th Prize: Rs 200

0152 0192 0557 1812 1925 1995 2034 2186 2254 2383 2853 2905 3046 3367 3675 3773 3790 3874 4084 4109 4247 4330 4965 5167 5517 5592 5673 5893 5925 6305 6782 6956 7037 7257 7398 7787 7792 7839 7911 9316 9326 9436 9519 9698 9790

8th Prize: Rs 100

0048 0084 0308 0353 0433 0453 0503 0646 0705 0733 0777 0869 1046 1082 1263 1303 1388 1392 1429 1455 1505 1546 1749 1863 2123 2175 2232 2424 2527 2533 2624 2655 2700 2701 2831 2873 3070 3230 3290 3413 3427 3566 3654 3714 3825 3829 3840 3889 3984 4045 4127 4133 4156 4255 4299 4378 4483 4529 4537 4598 4630 4860 5332 5369 5381 5413 5434 5480 5486 5524 5558 5611 5644 5659 5694 5951 6043 6140 6323 6388 6407 6430 6521 6586 6591 6718 6798 6851 6864 6887 7087 7174 7345 7450 7501 7776 7825 7925 8016 8177 8258 8269 8390 8502 8607 8666 8785 8881 8912 8952 8970 9118 9253 9383 9432 9437 9550 9571 9583 9717 9771 9839 9852 9878 9909 9982

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

