Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-448: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. 

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-448: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department declared the “Sthree Sakthi SS-448 Result“ on Tuesday (Dec 31). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 448 was drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 448 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

SV 841794 

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

SU 124617

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

SN 841794
SO 841794
SP 841794
SR 841794
SS 841794
ST 841794
SU 841794
SW 841794
SX 841794
SY 841794
SZ 841794

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

0252  0277  0680  0820  1715  1846  2262  2959  3221  4035  4168  4908  7795  8226  8334  8562  8565  9427

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0785  1389  1641  3097  3181  3522  4935  5140  5500  5738

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0354  0523  1307  1816  1946  2362  2411  2969  3159  3228  3457  3764  4111  4406  5959  6489  6741  7508  8976  9022

6th Prize: Rs 500

0182  0240  0329  0359  0781  0807  0826  0941  1032  1107  1145  1285  1474  2089  2108  2248  2551  2571  3014  3560  3597  3830  3916  3927  4165  5005  5651  5654  5938  6195  6368  7211  7488  7549  7817  7820  7859  7866  7878  8165  8301  8376  8622  8923  9135  9162  9265  9295  9460  9613  9795  9828

7th Prize: Rs 200

0152  0192  0557  1812  1925  1995  2034  2186  2254  2383  2853  2905  3046  3367  3675  3773  3790  3874  4084  4109  4247  4330  4965  5167  5517  5592  5673  5893  5925  6305  6782  6956  7037  7257  7398  7787  7792  7839  7911  9316  9326  9436  9519  9698  9790

8th Prize: Rs 100

0048  0084  0308  0353  0433  0453  0503  0646  0705  0733  0777  0869  1046  1082  1263  1303  1388  1392  1429  1455  1505  1546  1749  1863  2123  2175  2232  2424  2527  2533  2624  2655  2700  2701  2831  2873  3070  3230  3290  3413  3427  3566  3654  3714  3825  3829  3840  3889  3984  4045  4127  4133  4156  4255  4299  4378  4483  4529  4537  4598  4630  4860  5332  5369  5381  5413  5434  5480  5486  5524  5558  5611  5644  5659  5694  5951  6043  6140  6323  6388  6407  6430  6521  6586  6591  6718  6798  6851  6864  6887  7087  7174  7345  7450  7501  7776  7825  7925  8016  8177  8258  8269  8390  8502  8607  8666  8785  8881  8912  8952  8970  9118  9253  9383  9432  9437  9550  9571  9583  9717  9771  9839  9852  9878  9909  9982

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Charred body found at engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram; owner suspected to be victim dmn

Kerala: Charred body found at engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram; owner suspected to be victim

Kerala: Two arrested for assaulting Army's Lt colonel at NCC Camp in Kochi after food poisoning incident dmn

Kerala: Two arrested for assaulting Army's Lt colonel at NCC Camp in Kochi after food poisoning incident

Kerala: Lt Colonel attacked near NCC camp in Kochi; Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams CM, demands action (WATCH) vkp

Kerala: Lt Colonel attacked near NCC camp in Kochi; Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams CM, demands action (WATCH)

Kerala: Centre declares Wayanad landslide as disaster of severe nature after Kerala's persistent requests dmn

Kerala: Centre declares Wayanad landslide as disaster of severe nature after Kerala's persistent requests

Tribal woman gives birth on roadside in Kerala's Nelliyampathy after 5 km walk from home in forest area dmn

Tribal woman gives birth on roadside in Kerala's Nelliyampathy after 5 km walk from home in forest area

Recent Stories

Salah to Lewandowski: Top 10 goal contributors across Europes major leagues in 2024 dmn

Salah to Lewandowski: Top 10 goal contributors across Europe’s major leagues in 2024

IRCTC to RVNL: Railway stocks see major gains as top investment picks NTI

IRCTC to RVNL: Railway stocks see major gains as top investment picks

Anurag Kashyap SLAMS Hindi cinema's obsession with stardom, remakes; plans to move to south; Read on ATG

Anurag Kashyap SLAMS Hindi cinema’s obsession with stardom, remakes; plans to move to south; Read on

UP woman climbs electric pole to confront lineman over power cut, forces him to back down (WATCH) vkp

UP woman climbs electric pole to confront lineman over power cut, forces him to back down (WATCH)

'Tera baap bol raha hoon...': Chhattisgarh BJP MP caught abusing contractor over phone; WATCH viral video shk

'Tera baap bol raha hoon…': Chhattisgarh BJP MP caught abusing contractor over phone; WATCH viral video

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon