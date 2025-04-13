3 killed, 150 arrested in Bengal protests against Waqf Act; BJP says CM Mamata trying to 'create Bangladesh'

Read Full Article

Three people were killed in Dhuliyan in the aftermath of mob violence against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad district, West Bengal Police said. Several vehicles were torched on Friday night. Security has been heightened in the area, and as per Bengal Police, the situation is now under control.

West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar said that there is clear instruction from government not to tolerate any kind of hooliganism.

DGP Rajeev Kumar said, "An atmosphere of unrest has been seen in Jangipur since yesterday and communal disturbance has also been observed. Any kind of hooliganism will not be tolerated. We are dealing with the situation very strongly."

He further said that it started with demonstration, then destruction of public property and then it took communal angle.





"It is our responsibility to protect human life. Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in hooliganism. No one should spread rumours, do not pay attention to rumours. Police will take strict action, do not take the law into your own hands. Section 163 is applicable in violence-affected areas. Strict action will be taken if government property is set on fire. We request for cooperation from the public, we will not tolerate any kind of violence," said.

He further said that people are not allowed to come on the street and take law in their hand.

Earlier West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday requested Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to transfer the investigation into the recent vandalism incidents at railway stations in the Murshidabad District to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In his letter, Adhikari stated that the violent 'protests' and the potential for such incidents to escalate had a broader implication since Murshidabad shared its borders with Bangladesh and the presence of radical outfits like the Population Front of India (PFI) and the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

In his letter, he also stated that the NIA was best equipped to ensure a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation. He further stated that this step would help uncover the true faces of masterminds conspiring behind the scenes and prevent similar future occurrences.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of "threatening Hindus" and trying to "create a Bangladesh here".

He also accused the police of failing to take action on the directions of Mamata Banerjee, saying that police were "doing nothing" and were "keeping quiet". Majumdar, also the West Bengal BJP president, said that they were in touch with Delhi apprising about the events.

