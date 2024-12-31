Kerala: Two arrested for assaulting Army's Lt colonel at NCC Camp in Kochi after food poisoning incident

Two men, Nishad and Navas, have been arrested for clashing with official after a food poisoning incident at an NCC camp in Kochi, which hospitalized many students and led to the camp's disbandment.

Kerala: Two arrested for assaulting Army's Lt colonel at NCC Camp in Kochi after food poisoning incident
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 10:42 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Kochi: Two individuals, Nishad and Navas, have been arrested in connection with a clash that occurred after a food poisoning incident at an NCC camp in Kakkanad. Both individuals are parents of students attending the camp, with Nishad residing in Palluruthy and Navas in Fort Kochi. The arrests were made following a complaint filed by Lieutenant Colonel Sing, the Administrative Officer of the Kerala-21 NCC Battalion, who was allegedly assaulted during the incident.

Also Read: Kerala: Lt Colonel attacked near NCC camp in Kochi; Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams CM, demands action (WATCH)

The assault took place after a food poisoning incident on December 23 at the NCC camp held at KMM College, Thrikkakara, where approximately 600 cadets were participating. Many students fell ill after consuming lunch at the camp and were hospitalized. This led to a clash, which eventually resulted in the camp being disbanded. 

The police took action after reviewing video footage and photographs from the scene. Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya confirmed the arrests and stated that the accused were apprehended following the evidence. There had been widespread protests from officers over the delay in arresting those responsible for the assault on the army officer.

In response to the incident, a Brigadier-ranked officer has been assigned to investigate the food poisoning matter.

Also Read: Kerala: Centre declares Wayanad landslide as disaster of severe nature after Kerala's persistent requests

