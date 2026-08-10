Chief Minister VD Satheesan has hit out at the media, saying its credibility is completely gone. He added that unlike before, media houses now don't even say sorry for fake news and instead just pile on more lies.

Kollam: Chief Minister VD Satheesan has strongly criticised the media, saying that the credibility of modern journalism is facing a significant decline. He made the remarks while speaking at the state conference of the Senior Journalist Forum in Kollam.

Satheesan compared present-day journalism with earlier practices, pointing out that media organisations in the past would take responsibility when an incorrect report was published. According to him, newspapers and journalists would issue an apology if they realised that a story contained false or inaccurate information.

He said that the situation has changed significantly today. Satheesan alleged that some media outlets continue to pursue stories even after knowing that the information being reported is false. He claimed that instead of correcting such reports, additional claims and misinformation are sometimes added to them.

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Criticising the way certain stories are created, Satheesan mocked the practice by saying that some reports appear to be prepared "like pulling holy ash out of thin air." He also said that there are news reports that make him laugh because of the manner in which they are presented.

According to Satheesan, the public has also begun reacting mockingly to such reports. He suggested that repeated instances of inaccurate or exaggerated reporting could further damage public confidence in journalism.

Satheesan made these remarks after inaugurating the state conference of the Senior Journalist Forum in Kollam, where discussions were held on issues concerning the journalism profession and the changing media landscape.

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