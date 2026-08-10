Muthalapozhi fisherman Praveen, a resident of Anchuthengu, has gone missing after reportedly suffering a seizure and falling into the backwaters while returning from a fishing trip. Local fishermen immediately launched a search, while a Fire Force scuba team joined the operation. The search continued late into the night.

A fisherman has gone missing in the backwaters at Muthalapozhi in Thiruvananthapuram, following an incident while he was returning from a fishing trip. The missing fisherman has been identified as Praveen, a resident of Anchuthengu.

According to the available information, the incident occurred when Praveen was returning from the sea after completing his fishing activities. His boat had crossed the estuary and entered the backwaters when he reportedly suffered an epileptic seizure.

Praveen is believed to have lost his balance following the seizure and fallen into the water. The incident prompted an immediate search by other fishermen who were present in the area. They began looking for him in the surrounding waters soon after he went missing.

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As the search continued, a scuba team from the Fire Force also reached Muthalapozhi to assist with the operation. The team joined the efforts to locate Praveen in the backwaters, where visibility and water conditions could make the search challenging.

Fishermen and rescue personnel continued their efforts to trace him as the operation progressed. The search remained underway late into the night, with teams continuing to look through the surrounding stretch of the backwaters.

Authorities and rescue personnel are expected to continue the search operation until Praveen is located. Further details regarding the incident and the ongoing search are awaited.

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