A banana plant in Alappuzha is making news for a very strange reason. Instead of the fruit bunch growing from the top, it has sprouted right from the middle of the stem! The plant belongs to P.P. Joseph, a resident of Punnapra South.

Ambalappuzha: A couple, P.P. Joseph and Mini, are quite surprised by one of their banana plants. They live in Puthenpurackal, in Ward 2 of the Punnapra South Panchayat. One of the 'ethavazha' (a type of plantain) they planted near their house has done something unusual.

Instead of the banana bunch appearing from the top as it normally should, it has grown out from the middle of the stem. This has become quite a local wonder.

Joseph had brought this particular plant from his wife's family home in Kanjipadam. While all their other banana plants fruited normally, this one stood out with its strange behaviour.

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When he's not on duty, P.P. Joseph works as a conductor at the KSRTC Alappuzha depot. Farming is his main hobby during his days off.

Their home garden is full of produce, with everything from tapioca to fiery bird's eye chillies. His wife Mini and their children are also very involved and help him out with the farming.

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