A holiday has been announced for tomorrow in educational institutions across three districts that are currently being used as relief camps. The respective District Collectors have confirmed that any pre-scheduled exams will go on as planned.

District Collectors in three Kerala districts have declared a holiday for tomorrow for educational institutions that are currently being used as relief camps. The affected districts are Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta.

In Pathanamthitta, the holiday will apply to 10 schools in Thiruvalla taluk and two anganwadis in Kozhencherry taluk. These institutions are currently serving as relief centres amid the ongoing situation in the district.

In Alappuzha, all educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk will remain closed tomorrow as part of the arrangements linked to relief camp operations. The decision has been taken to ensure that the institutions can continue functioning as shelters for those affected and displaced by the situation.

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The holiday is limited to educational institutions that have been identified under the respective district orders. Students and parents have been advised to take note of the instructions issued by the district administration.

The District Collectors have also clarified that there will be no change to examinations that had already been scheduled in advance. Students appearing for such examinations are expected to follow the previously announced schedules.

Further updates may be issued by the district administrations depending on the situation and the continued need for relief camps.

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