A sub-adult tiger was found electrocuted and dumped in a farm well in Seoni, MP. The farmer who owns the well has been arrested, while other suspects are being questioned. This is 25th tiger death reported in MP since January. Activists have demanded stronger protection measures, especially after several recent tiger and cub deaths across MP.

A young tiger was found dead in a farm well in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, raising fresh concerns over wildlife safety in the state. Forest officials said the tiger had been electrocuted before its body was dumped into the well. The farmer who owns the well has been arrested. Officials are also questioning other suspects linked to the case.

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Carcass discovered by farm workers

The tiger's body was spotted on April 26 by labourers working in a nearby field. They immediately informed forest officials.

The animal was estimated to be between one-and-a-half and two years old. It was found in a revenue area under the South Seoni forest division.

A post-mortem was later carried out according to the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

Evidence points to electrocution

Forest officials found clear signs that the tiger had been electrocuted. Burnt wires, pegs and other electrical materials were recovered from a location around 50 metres from the well.

Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Yogesh Kumar Patel said unknown persons appeared to have dumped the tiger's body into the well after the electrocution.

The forest department has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved.

Tiger deaths continue to rise in MP

This is the 25th tiger death reported in Madhya Pradesh since January this year. The first death of 2026 was recorded on January 7 in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Officials said eleven tigers, including three cubs, have died since April 2 alone.

Three tiger cubs also died in the Sarhi zone of Kanha Tiger Reserve over the past six days.

India's tiger state under pressure

Madhya Pradesh has the highest tiger population in India.

According to the 2022 tiger census, the state is home to 785 tigers.

It also has nine tiger reserves, making it one of the country's most important wildlife regions.

The rising number of deaths has therefore become a major concern.

Wildlife activist raises alarm

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey called the incident deeply shocking. He alleged that the case could involve poaching and criticised forest officials for not increasing patrols after recent tiger deaths.

Dubey said stronger action was needed, especially after the recent deaths of three cubs in Kanha Tiger Reserve.

He urged authorities to improve protection across the state's forests.

Growing concern for tiger safety

The latest death has once again highlighted the dangers tigers face outside protected forest areas. Electrocution remains a serious threat, especially in areas close to farms and villages.

Forest officials are continuing their investigation and are hopeful that more arrests will follow soon. The case has renewed calls for stricter monitoring and better protection for India's national animal.

(With inputs from agencies)