Rare golden tiger spotted at Assam's Kaziranga National Park, SEE pic

A rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. The stunning images have gone viral over social media. The sighting highlights the importance of conservation and the rich biodiversity of Northeast India.

Updated: Apr 9, 2025, 3:54 PM IST

A breathtaking glimpse of one of nature’s rarest big cats, the golden tiger, has taken the internet by storm. Captured by renowned wildlife photographer Sudhir Shivaram, the photos of from Assam's Kaziranga National Park show the elusive tiger shimmering in shades of gold and cream, a striking departure from the traditional orange-and-black stripes of its Royal Bengal cousins.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also recently shared stunning images of a golden tiger — a genetic marvel — spotted deep inside Assam’s famed Kaziranga National Park.

Also read: Endangered eagle, tagged in Mongolia, returns to Assam's Kaziranga to breed for 5th consecutive year

With its light-golden fur and pale, shadow-like stripes, this majestic creature looks like it’s stepped out of a mythical forest — a true stunner, as Scindia described it in his post on X.

This golden tiger is not a separate species but a rare color variant caused by a genetic mutation. First officially recorded in India in 2014, only a handful have ever been seen — making each sighting a moment of wonder for conservationists and wildlife lovers alike.

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is already world-famous for its dense population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros and a rich variety of birdlife. But spotting a golden tiger here takes the magic to another level. Thick forests and tall grasses make tiger sightings tough — which makes these new images even more special.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his family recently visited the park and went on a jeep safari. Their adventure reportedly included encounters with the golden tiger, along with other majestic animals like the Royal Bengal tiger and the Indian rhino — making for a truly unforgettable wildlife experience.

The sighting has brought fresh attention to the importance of wildlife protection and habitat conservation. As Scindia rightly pointed out, such rare wonders remind us why preserving our natural heritage is not just important — it’s essential.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH)

