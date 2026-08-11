An insulated van carrying fish overturned in Alappuzha after it lost control and crashed into a roadside wall. The driver, who was heading to Thrikkunnapuzha, had a miraculous escape with only minor injuries.

Haripad: An insulated van carrying fish overturned on the Valiyazheekal-Thrikkunnapuzha coastal road in Alappuzha after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The accident took place near the Arattupuzha Tharayilkadavu Kuriyappassery junction.

The van was travelling towards Thrikkunnapuzha when the driver suddenly lost control. The vehicle veered off its path and crashed into a wall located on the side of the road before overturning.

The impact caused the van to flip over, leaving it badly positioned on the roadside. However, the driver had a lucky escape in the accident and suffered only minor injuries. There were no reports of serious injuries in connection with the incident.

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People who witnessed the accident rushed to the spot after the vehicle overturned and helped assess the situation. The incident also caused concern among those travelling along the coastal road.

According to eyewitnesses, a possible problem with the vehicle’s steering may have caused the driver to lose control. However, the exact reason for the accident has not been officially confirmed.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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