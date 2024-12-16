'Monumental loss to culture and humanity...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan mourns demise of Zakir Hussain

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at a hospital in San Francisco, his family announced on Monday (Dec 16). According to a statement from the family, the 73-year-old succumbed to complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Prominent figures from the realms of politics and entertainment have expressed their sorrow over the passing of the legendary tabla maestro.

Taking to X, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, "Ustad Zakir Hussain was instrumental in popularising Indian music across the globe, serving as a beacon of India’s rich musical heritage. A true custodian of classical traditions, his contributions to the arts remain unparalleled. His passing is a monumental loss to culture and humanity. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones."

Zakir Hussain celebrated as the finest tabla player of his era, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and two daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he was the son of the renowned tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha. Over his illustrious career, Hussain earned numerous accolades, including four Grammy Awards, and prestigious honors such as the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the National Heritage Fellowship from the USA, and France's Officier of the Order of Arts and Letters.

