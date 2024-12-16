Bigg Boss 18: 'It boils my blood...', Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly questions his game strategy [WATCH]

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, Vivian Dsena’s wife, Nouran Aly, confronted him with blunt criticism about his gameplay. She accused him of losing his individuality, avoiding real issues, and being indecisive in the house. Her remarks, coupled with Salman Khan’s critique, left viewers intrigued

First Published Dec 16, 2024, 11:08 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena faced a stern confrontation from his wife, Nouran Aly, who offered candid and unfiltered feedback on his gameplay. Nouran did not hold back as she questioned Vivian’s strategy in the house and expressed frustration with his approach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nouran remarked that Vivian was losing touch with his true self and asked why he was avoiding confronting real issues in the house. She criticized his behavior, claiming that his actions between housemates like Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra seemed indecisive. Nouran further expressed her frustration, saying that it infuriated her to see him balancing between multiple alliances without clear direction. She also called out Avinash Mishra, questioning the authenticity of his behavior in the house and suggesting that if Avinash truly had concerns about the dynamics, he should have nominated Vivian or Shilpa.

In her strongest statement, Nouran asserted that Vivian’s presence in the house was losing its individuality and that the show was no longer about him. This critique resonated with viewers, many of whom shared similar sentiments about Vivian’s diminishing influence in the house.

This confrontation came shortly after the show’s host, Salman Khan, expressed disappointment with Vivian’s gameplay. Salman pointed out that Vivian had failed to bring meaningful issues to the forefront and joked that his only defining trait in the house was his obsession with coffee. Salman’s comments highlighted a recurring critique about Vivian’s lack of impactful gameplay.

Additionally, during the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, filmmaker Farah Khan criticized Vivian for his decision-making and questioned his loyalty. She accused him of being “double-faced,” referencing his celebratory reaction after defeating his friend Karan in a task. Despite Vivian’s attempts to justify his stance, Farah remained unconvinced and described his actions as deceitful.

Bigg Boss 18, which premiered in October, continues to deliver high-stakes drama under the watchful eye of host Salman Khan. The show airs on Colors TV and has become a hotspot for heated debates and confrontations among contestants.

