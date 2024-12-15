Kerala to experience heavy rainfall in next five days; IMD issues yellow alert in various districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts for Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts due to the possibility of heavy rainfall over the next few days. While a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea has weakened, a new cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring isolated heavy showers.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall in Kerala for the next five days. A yellow alert has been issued for four districts on December 18 including Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. On December 19, a yellow alert has also been declared for Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. The forecast predicts the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.

Kerala: 21-year-old woman dies after palm tree uprooted by wild elephant falls on her in Ernakulam

Heavy rainfall is defined as receiving between 64.5 millimeters and 115.5 millimeters of rain within 24 hours. The depression that formed over the Arabian Sea has weakened into a cyclonic storm. Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into a depression today. Although the rainfall intensity in Kerala may weaken over the next three days, isolated showers are still expected. The daytime temperature is likely to rise compared to the previous day.

Meanwhile, the IMD has stated that there are no restrictions on fishing along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts today. However, there is a possibility of strong winds and adverse weather in the southeastern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea, with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 kilometers per hour, and in some areas, up to 55 kilometers per hour.

The weather department also mentioned that similar conditions are expected along the southern Tamil Nadu coast, the adjacent Kanyakumari region, and the Gulf of Mannar, where strong winds of 35 to 45 kilometers per hour, and occasionally reaching 55 kilometers per hour, could occur.

Pathanamthitta crash: FIR blames speeding car that killed four of a family as CCTV visuals reveal negligence

Latest Videos