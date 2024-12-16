Kapil Sharma gets slammed for insulting Atlee's look during Baby John's promotion (VIDEO)

Kapil Sharma mocked director-producer Atlee Kumar's participation on The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, the director captured everyone's hearts with his elegant response.

First Published Dec 16, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

On Saturday, filmmaker Atlee came on The Great Indian Kapil Show. He is preparing for the premiere of his upcoming film, Baby John, which stars Varun Dhawan. During a part, viewers believed that host Kapil Sharma attempted to attack the director based on his appearance; nevertheless, Atlee responded appropriately, and he won over the internet.

A video clip from the program has already gone viral on the internet, and Kapil can be heard asking Atlee, "Has it ever happened that you went to meet a star and they didn't recognise you? Have they asked where is Atlee?"

Kapil Sharma indirectly attacks Atlee's appearance

While Atlee was initially taken aback by the inquiry, he said, "Sir, I understand your point. I will attempt to respond. I am grateful to AR Murugadoss sir for producing my debut picture. He requested for the screenplay, but he didn't see how I looked or whether I was capable of it, but he like my narration."

"The world should see that. "We should not judge by appearance, but by the heart," Atlee concluded, to which the audience erupted in deafening applause.

Netizens chastised Kapil for asking the question and attempting to discredit the director. "Kapil's 'humour' consists of taking personal shots at anyone in the audience or not-so-high-profile guests." Not humorous (sic)," one X user wrote, while another stated, "Maybe his aim was not that, but then he could have structured the issue in a much better way. Overall, he is a promoter of body shaming, so it is unsurprising.

Meanwhile, Atlee is preparing to release his second Bollywood feature after his debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in 2023. The film broke all box office records and became one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema, earning more than Rs 1000 crore.

Baby John, released on December 25, is an adaptation of Atlee's Tamil film Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Varun plays the protagonist in Baby John, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keethy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff.

