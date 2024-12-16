Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Win Win W 800 December 16 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-800: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. 
 

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 800 December 16 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 9:36 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-800: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-800 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-800 prize breakup: 

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Centre launches probe into Rs 700 crore loan scam involving over 1,000 Malayalis at Kuwait's Gulf Bank anr

Kerala: Centre launches probe into Rs 700 cr loan scam involving over 1,000 Malayalis at Kuwait's Gulf Bank

'Monumental loss to culture, humanity...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan mourns demise of Zakir Hussain anr

'Monumental loss to culture and humanity...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan mourns demise of Zakir Hussain

Kerala: 9 deaths in four months; Punalur-Muvattupuzha highway becomes high-risk accident zone

Kerala: 9 deaths in four months; Punalur-Muvattupuzha highway becomes high-risk accident zone

Row over repaying IAF for saving people? Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Kerala govt anr

Row over repaying IAF for saving people? Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Kerala govt

Kerala to experience heavy rainfall in next five days; IMD issues yellow alert in various districts december 18 and 19 anr

Kerala to experience heavy rainfall in next five days; IMD issues yellow alert in various districts

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 Box office collection Day 11: Allu Arjun's film earns THIS; surpasses KGF ATG

Pushpa 2 Box office collection Day 11: Allu Arjun's film earns THIS

PM Narendra Modi chairs fourth National Conference of Chief Secretaries, says P2G2 mantra key to Viksit Bharat dmn

PM Narendra Modi chairs fourth National Conference of Chief Secretaries, says P2G2 mantra key to Viksit Bharat

Allu Arjun to Rajkummar Rao: 10 highest grossing actors of 2024 ATG

Allu Arjun to Rajkummar Rao: 10 highest grossing actors of 2024

Who is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Meet Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 winner, know his prize money and total earnings RBA

Who is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Meet Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 winner, know his prize money and total earnings

New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to launch in January 2025: Key details you need to know anr

New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to launch in January 2025; Key details you need to know

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon