HCL, SBI to CAMS: Top 10 Stocks with high return potential for 2025

Business
Motilal Oswal recommends buying HCL Tech shares with a one-year target price of ₹2,300, potentially yielding a 19% return.
Motilal Oswal picks SBI as another stock, setting a one-year target price of ₹1,000, about 17% higher than the current price.
Motilal Oswal advises holding CAMS shares for a year, with a target price of ₹6,000, potentially offering a 15% return.
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Amber Enterprises, recommending a buy with a one-year target price of ₹7,350, a 28% upside.
Motilal Oswal suggests investing in Cummins India with a target price of ₹4,300, anticipating a return of around 19%.
Axis Direct recommends buying UltraTech Cement for the next 15 days, with a target price of ₹12,940 and a stop-loss at ₹11,800.
Axis Direct recommends buying Siemens for 15 days, with a target of ₹8,385 and a stop-loss at ₹7,785.
Axis Direct suggests investing in ICICI Bank for 15 days, with a target of ₹1,429 and a stop-loss at ₹1,313.
Axis Direct recommends buying Aries Agro for 15 days, with a target of ₹430 and a stop-loss at ₹370.
Axis Direct suggests investing in Indo Amines for 15 days, with a target of ₹219 and a stop-loss at ₹189.90.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
