Tamil Nadu Weather rain update: Orange ALERT issued for heavy rain on THESE dates

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu on the 17th and 18th due to the possibility of a new low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 10:55 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Rains

Over the past few years, Tamil Nadu has experienced above-average rainfall during the northeast monsoon season. This year too, the intensity of rainfall has been high for the past few weeks. Notably, Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall last week, brought significant rainfall to districts like Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, and Villupuram

article_image2

Tamil nadu rains

Following this, a low-pressure area brought heavy rainfall to several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Nellai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari. As a result, water levels in the southern districts have risen significantly

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Rains

Now, the Meteorological Department has announced the possibility of a new low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal today. While it was initially predicted to form yesterday, it is now expected today. Consequently, many districts in Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall

article_image4

Tamil Nadu Rains

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall up to 20 cm on the 17th and 18th. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Nagai, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Trichy, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition vkp

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police AJR

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police

Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple anr

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple

BREAKING: PM Modi pays tribute to 'true genius' Zakir Hussain, hails tabla maestro's global impact on music shk

PM Modi pays tribute to 'true genius' Zakir Hussain, hails tabla maestro's global impact on music

Recent Stories

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition vkp

Yogi Adityanath outlines grand plans for Mahakumbh 2025, slams opposition

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police AJR

Gang behind Mushtaq Khan kidnapping also targeted Shakti Kapoor, reveals UP Police

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on NTI

Diljit Dosanjh warns of concert halt in India, says 'I will not perform until..'; Read on

Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Global saints applaud the grand, clean and modern Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple anr

Kerala: TDB to introduce queue-free darshan for devotees taking forest routes to Sabarimala temple

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon