Tamil Nadu Weather rain update: Orange ALERT issued for heavy rain on THESE dates

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu on the 17th and 18th due to the possibility of a new low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal

Over the past few years, Tamil Nadu has experienced above-average rainfall during the northeast monsoon season. This year too, the intensity of rainfall has been high for the past few weeks. Notably, Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall last week, brought significant rainfall to districts like Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, and Villupuram

Following this, a low-pressure area brought heavy rainfall to several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Nellai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari. As a result, water levels in the southern districts have risen significantly

Now, the Meteorological Department has announced the possibility of a new low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal today. While it was initially predicted to form yesterday, it is now expected today. Consequently, many districts in Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall up to 20 cm on the 17th and 18th. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Nagai, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Trichy, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry

