    Assam government introduces parental leave for employees to bond with parents, in-laws

    According to the CMO's announcement on social media platform X, the special leaves are scheduled for November 6 and 8, 2024. These days are intended exclusively for employees to connect with their ageing parents or parents-in-law, stressing care and support rather than personal leisure.

    In a compassionate move aimed at honoring family bonds, the Assam government has come up with a decision and announced two special casual leave days in November for state employees to spend quality time with their parents or parents-in-law. This initiative, confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday (July 11), highlights the state's commitment to supporting familial care and respect for elders.

    According to the CMO's announcement on social media platform X, the special leaves are scheduled for November 6 and 8, 2024. These days are intended exclusively for employees to connect with their ageing parents or parents-in-law, stressing care and support rather than personal leisure.

    "These special casual leaves are dedicated to enabling state government employees to honor, respect, and care for their ageing parents or parents-in-law," the CMO said in its post. It clarified that the leaves can be combined with other holidays falling in the same period, such as Chhath Puja on November 7, the second Saturday holiday on November 9, and Sunday on November 10.

    However, the initiative comes with eligibility criteria: only employees with living parents or parents-in-law are entitled to avail these leaves. The CMO also outlined that essential services personnel can take the leave in a phased manner to ensure operational continuity.

    Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initially announced this welfare measure during his Independence Day address in 2021, reflecting the government's commitment to promoting family values and supporting employees in balancing work and caregiving responsibilities.

