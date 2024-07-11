Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gujarat: Stampede-like situation during walk-in-interview at Ankleshwar hotel, video goes viral (WATCH)

    A viral video from Gujarat, captured a chaotic scene where over 500 applicants gathered for a job interview at a private company in Ankleshwar. During the crowded event, the hotel's railing gave way under pressure, causing a young man to fall and damaging nearby vehicles.

     

    A viral video from Gujarat, captured a chaotic scene where over 500 applicants gathered for a job interview at a private company in Ankleshwar. Scheduled across 10 locations, the interviews drew overwhelming numbers, leading to an uncontrollable situation.

    At a hotel in Ankleshwar, the company organised a walk-in interview, aiming to fill positions in the chemical industry. Candidates with diverse qualifications, including B.E. in Chemical Engineering and ITI certifications, were sought for roles like Shift Incharge, Plant Operator, Supervisor, Mechanical Filter, and Executive positions.

    The overcrowding of youth to land a job almost went out of control and a hotel railing broke due to extreme pressure from the applicants. Fortunately, a stampede like situation was avoided and no injuries were reported in the incident.

    Social media users shared a video that went viral, depicting the massive influx of young people looking for work at Thermax Company at Lord's Plaza Hotel in Ankleshwar, when they learnt of a job opening. The positions and the necessary training and experience were advertised by the firm. However, the walk-in-interview threatened to turn into a mass 'mess' as it got dangerously overcrowded, showed the video.

    The poor railing had to bear the brunt of the eager and enthusiastic youngsters keen to get the job. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the incident. However, as the video shows, the incident could have got ugly.

    Furthermore, this isn't the first time a picture or video of this kind has appeared. These days, it's not uncommon to see videos showing applicants far outnumbering openings, particularly for government employment. Demands have been made repeatedly to make sure that these circumstances be avoided at all costs. The outcomes, nevertheless, have not yet been revealed.

