    Weather forecast: IMD issues rainfall alert in Karnataka until December 7

    Karnataka braces for continuous rainfall until December 7 due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal. Coastal areas like Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada expect heavy rain on Dec 4-5, while north interior districts may see moderate rainfall. Farmers are advised on specific crop varieties, and preparation tips for paddy harvesting are highlighted. Mysore anticipates cloudy weather sans rain from Dec 2-6.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    The weather department has issued a statewide alert predicting continuous rainfall across Karnataka until December 7. This forecast stems from a depression in the South-East and South-West Bay of Bengal, expected to bring rain to most districts in the coming days.

    Coastal regions, including Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada, are slated for substantial rainfall on December 4 and 5. Today, the Meteorological Department anticipates moderate rain in these coastal areas.

    The forecast indicates moderate rainfall in the north interior districts of Bagalkote, Belgaum, Dharwad, Haveri, and Vijayapur. However, Bidar, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgiri are likely to experience drier conditions during this period.

    In line with this forecast, a five-day spell of rain is anticipated in almost all districts of the state, including Silicon City, under the usual backdrop of cloudy weather. Expect precipitation in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, and Dharwad.

    For farmers planning December crops, the Indian Meteorological Department recommends specific varieties like Groundnut (KBSH-41, 42, 44, 53), Sunflower (KB-79, Karune, KBS-23), and Sesame (GT-1, TMV-3, Peacock-1).

    In preparation for paddy harvesting, experts advise clearing gutters and draining water a week before. Dr. C. Ramachandra, the senior field superintendent at the centre, along with co-researcher Dr. G.V. Sumanth Kumar, emphasizes this crucial step.

    Mysore district, however, is forecasted to experience cloudy weather from December 2nd to 6th without any expected rainfall.

