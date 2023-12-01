Uber introduces ‘Uber green’ services in B’luru, You can now book e-vehicles

Uber introduces "Uber Green" in Bengaluru, offering eco-friendly rides via electric vehicles. State Minister Priyank Kharge inaugurated the service at the Bangalore Tech Summit 2023. This sustainable transport option, expanding across the city, aligns with Uber's commitment to environmental consciousness, following its success in Mumbai.

Bengaluru, Karnataka's vibrant capital, welcomes a new stride in sustainable commuting as Uber, the popular ride-hailing service, unveils its latest venture, "Uber Green." This novel service allows users to conveniently book eco-friendly rides via electric vehicles (EVs) amidst the city's bustling transportation landscape.

Uber revealed that the launch of the "green" service, dedicated to providing sustainable travel options, is initially accessible across several key areas in the tech hub, with plans for an expansive rollout encompassing the entirety of the city.



The inauguration of Uber Green witnessed the gracious presence of State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT & BT) Minister, Priyank Kharge. The esteemed minister officially inaugurated the service during his participation in the Bangalore Tech Summit 2023, marking a significant stride in the city's transportation evolution.

"Uber Green" has already established its footprint in various global locations, and now, customers within Bengaluru can seamlessly opt for environmentally-conscious rides by selecting the "green" option within their Uber app. The service, set to commence today, reflects the company's dedication to providing riders with sustainable transport alternatives, according to statements attributed to the company by PTI.



Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized the collective responsibility to enhance Bangalore's air quality, commending Uber's initiative as an endorsement of their commitment to the Green Summit. "We've taken substantial measures to facilitate enduring and impactful changes, fostering a culture centered around sustainability," stated Minister Kharge.

Meanwhile, a top official from Uber India highlighted the company's unwavering dedication to sustainability, portraying Uber Green's launch in Bengaluru as the second citywide initiative of its kind within India. Notably, the service has already gained traction in Mumbai, where a considerable number of riders have embraced its eco-friendly approach, as indicated in statements to PTI.