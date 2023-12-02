Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka politics shift: BJP, JDS form alliance for unified opposition stand

    In a strategic move to confront the ruling Congress government, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal Secular,  HD Kumaraswamy, R. Ashok, and B.Y Vijayendra, convened for a crucial meeting lasting over two hours at the residence of opposition leader R. Ashok on Racecourse Road in Bengaluru on Friday.

    Karnataka politics shift: BJP, JDS form alliance for unified opposition stand
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    The high-level discussions centered around charting an alliance approach to the winter session starting Monday, with an aim to hold the Congress government accountable for alleged failures and anti-people policies. Key issues, ranging from the mishandling of guarantee schemes and drought management to corruption allegations against contractors, were on the agenda for a coordinated opposition effort.
    Also Read: Will Karnataka BJP witness defections after five state election results?

    Sources indicate that the leaders deliberated on a strategic outline for the upcoming session, intending to raise pertinent issues and create a significant impact. The failure to implement state guarantee schemes, mismanagement of drought situations, allegations of commission from contractors, incidents of contractor suicides, non-release of grants to MLAs, and insufficient funds for development works were among the key points discussed.

    The opposition leaders also addressed recent controversies, such as Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed's statement, pledging to demand an apology. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy emphasized the need for unity, stating, "We must stand united in our fight... placing the state government in a challenging position during this session.'

    Expressing apprehension about the current administration, Kumaraswamy highlighted, 'Since the commencement
    of this government, a climate of fear has gripped the people. Malicious interests are influencing, and there has been a decline in the integrity of the legal system.'"
     

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Service disruption in Karnataka: SWR announces cancellation of 18 trains for 3 months vkp

    Service disruption in Karnataka: SWR announces cancellation of 18 trains for 3 months

    Alleged black magic case unveils at Karnataka University at Dharwad vkp

    Alleged black magic case unveils at Karnataka University at Dharwad

    8 arrested in Bengaluru for involvement in Rs 1.8 crore fraud linked to illicit Marijuana parcel scam vkp

    8 arrested in Bengaluru for involvement in ₹1.8 crore fraud linked to illicit Marijuana parcel scam

    'Azadi' chants at Bengaluru Pride march spark controversy (WATCH)

    'Azadi' chants at Bengaluru Pride march spark controversy (WATCH)

    Bengaluru jolted by Rapido auto driver's alleged sexual assault, prompts immediate concern

    Bengaluru jolted by Rapido auto driver's alleged sexual assault, prompts immediate concern

    Recent Stories

    Vaikathashtami 2023: Know date, rituals, history, significance of Ashtami festival in Kerala rkn

    Vaikathashtami 2023: Know date, rituals, history, significance of Ashtami festival in Kerala

    Animal Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor amidst Ranbir Kapoor's powerful performance in film ATG

    'Animal': Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor amidst Ranbir Kapoor's powerful performance in film

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to bring search by username feature Check details gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring search by username feature; Check details

    Winter session of Parliament: All-party meeting today; Here's what on the agenda AJR

    Winter session of Parliament: All-party meeting today; Here's what on the agenda

    football Cristiano Ronaldo walks off to chants of 'Messi, Messi' as Al-Nassr lose 0-3 to Al-Hilal watch snt

    WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo walks off to chants of 'Messi, Messi' as Al-Nassr lose 0-3 to Al-Hilal

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon