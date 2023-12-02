Karnataka politics shift: BJP, JDS form alliance for unified opposition stand

In a strategic move to confront the ruling Congress government, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal Secular, HD Kumaraswamy, R. Ashok, and B.Y Vijayendra, convened for a crucial meeting lasting over two hours at the residence of opposition leader R. Ashok on Racecourse Road in Bengaluru on Friday.

The high-level discussions centered around charting an alliance approach to the winter session starting Monday, with an aim to hold the Congress government accountable for alleged failures and anti-people policies. Key issues, ranging from the mishandling of guarantee schemes and drought management to corruption allegations against contractors, were on the agenda for a coordinated opposition effort.

Sources indicate that the leaders deliberated on a strategic outline for the upcoming session, intending to raise pertinent issues and create a significant impact. The failure to implement state guarantee schemes, mismanagement of drought situations, allegations of commission from contractors, incidents of contractor suicides, non-release of grants to MLAs, and insufficient funds for development works were among the key points discussed.

The opposition leaders also addressed recent controversies, such as Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed's statement, pledging to demand an apology. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy emphasized the need for unity, stating, "We must stand united in our fight... placing the state government in a challenging position during this session.'

Expressing apprehension about the current administration, Kumaraswamy highlighted, 'Since the commencement

of this government, a climate of fear has gripped the people. Malicious interests are influencing, and there has been a decline in the integrity of the legal system.'"

