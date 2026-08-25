MEMU train services between Bengaluru and Mysuru will be partly cancelled on 75 days from August 29, 2026, to February 19, 2027, due to track renewal work. Passengers should check the affected dates before planning their journeys.

Commuters travelling between Bengaluru and Mysuru should take note, as several MEMU train services will be affected due to track renewal work on the Kengeri-Hejjala-Bidadi and Bidadi-Ramanagaram sections. The Railways has announced the partial cancellation of services on 75 days between August 29, 2026, and February 19, 2027. Passengers travelling on the affected routes are advised to check the revised service details and plan their journeys accordingly.

Train No. 66580 Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru

Train No. 66580, the Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU, will be partly cancelled between Channapatna and KSR Bengaluru on the following dates. On these days, the train will terminate at Channapatna instead of continuing to KSR Bengaluru.

August 2026: 29

September 2026: 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29

October 2026: 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31

November 2026: 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28

December 2026: 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31

January 2027: 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 30

February 2027: 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18

Train No. 66579 KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram

Train No. 66579, the KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram MEMU, will be partly cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Channapatna on the following dates. On these days, the train will originate from Channapatna at its scheduled departure time instead of starting from KSR Bengaluru.

August 2026: 30

September 2026: 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30

October 2026: 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30

November 2026: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29

December 2026: 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30

January 2027: 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31

February 2027: 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19

Passengers travelling on these routes are advised to take note of the affected dates and check the latest railway service information before starting their journey.