Karnataka has recorded 4,212 laboratory-confirmed H1N1 influenza cases across 32 districts. Health Minister U.T. Khader urged people to remain cautious during the monsoon and follow precautions to prevent the spread of seasonal infections.

Health Minister UT Khader on Tuesday held a meeting with health officials from all districts, including Bengaluru, to review measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases during the monsoon. The meeting focused on strengthening disease surveillance, ensuring timely treatment and creating greater public awareness about seasonal infections, particularly H1N1. Addressing the media after the meeting, Khader said that while the number of H1N1 cases in Karnataka remains under control, people must continue to take necessary precautions during the rainy season.

“Some viruses always spread during the rainy season. In our state, H1N1 numbers are very low, but everyone still needs to be very careful,” the minister said.

H1N1 Cases In Karnataka

Speaking in Bengaluru, Khader shared the latest figures on H1N1 cases in the state.

“Since February this year, we have seen 4,212 H1N1 cases. The good news is that all of them have received treatment and recovered. Most of these cases were reported from the Bengaluru area,” he said.

The minister urged people to take symptoms such as fever and cold seriously and seek medical attention when necessary. He advised the public to follow basic precautions, particularly when experiencing symptoms of a respiratory infection.

“Drinking hot water is a good habit. If you have a cold or fever, please don't go near other people. If you absolutely have to, then you must wear a mask,” Khader said.

He further advised people experiencing persistent fever or cold symptoms to get tested without delay.

“So far, no official deaths from H1N1 have been recorded,” he clarified.

Health Department Guidelines

The Health Department has advised the public to follow several precautionary measures to prevent the spread of H1N1 and other infectious diseases during the monsoon:

Those who test positive for H1N1 should remain isolated at home and avoid close contact with others.

People experiencing cold, cough or fever should wear a mask, particularly when around others.

People should consume safe drinking water and stay adequately hydrated.

Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Consult a doctor if symptoms persist and avoid self-medication.

Use a handkerchief or tissue to cover the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

Avoid crowded places as much as possible, especially when experiencing symptoms.

Khader Hits Back At BJP

When asked about the BJP's protest demanding the resignation of Minister Nagendra, Khader hit back at the opposition party and criticised the disruption of Assembly proceedings.

“The BJP should first clearly state why they are protesting. They are just shouting in the Assembly for no reason. If there is a problem, they should give a notice and ask for a discussion. Instead, they have not let the Assembly function for 10 days. This is an injustice to the people of Karnataka,” he said.

Khader challenged the BJP to formally raise the issue before the Speaker and seek a discussion in the Assembly.

“Let them give a notice to the Speaker and explain why Nagendra should resign. The government will then explain why he was given a cabinet post. They shouldn't just waste the Assembly's time in the name of protests,” he said.

Khader Defends Nagendra

Khader also defended Nagendra, referring to the allegations that had earlier been levelled against the minister.

“When the allegations first came up against Nagendra, his resignation was taken within two days. He is out on bail because the investigation found that officials were at fault, not him. The court granted him bail. If he was really at fault, the Governor would not have administered his oath of office,” Khader said.

The minister's comments came amid the BJP's continued protests over Nagendra's return to the Karnataka Cabinet, with the opposition demanding accountability and questioning the decision to reinstate him.