Waqf property dispute: Riots turn violent in Karnataka's Haveri, 6 injured (WATCH)

The Waqf property dispute in Haveri sparked violence as Kadakola villagers, fearing land transfers to the Waqf Board, pelted stones at Muslim leaders’ homes. Six people were injured, 32 were arrested, and heavy police security was deployed. Diwali celebrations were disrupted amid lingering community tensions.

Haveri: The ongoing Waqf property dispute, which has stirred significant unrest across the state, escalated into violence in Haveri on Wednesday night. Enraged villagers from Kadakola in Savanur Taluk hurled stones at the homes of local Muslim leaders, reportedly fearing that their properties could soon be transferred to the Waqf Board. The clash left six individuals with minor injuries.

Authorities have taken swift action, arresting 32 individuals in connection with the incident and deploying heavy security to the area. Police forces, including four KSRP squads and 200 officers, are now stationed in Kadakola to maintain peace, with route marches conducted to control further unrest.



The unrest began after rumours circulated that the District Collector’s office had directed the local taluk administration to proceed with transferring certain lands to Waqf Board ownership. Villagers, primarily farmers, reacted in protest, venting their frustration over concerns of land acquisition. On Wednesday night, the tension boiled over as the villagers staged a stone-pelting procession, targeting the residence of local Muslim leader Mohammad Rafi and others, also damaging a motorbike parked outside his house.

Dr. Vijaya Mahantesh Danammanavar, District Collector, and Anshu Kumar, Superintendent of Police, arrived in Kadakola to assess the situation. Police are continuing their investigation, seeking information from residents involved in the stone-pelting, and have confirmed that three minors are among those detained.

In the aftermath of the violence, many residents of Kadakola have left their homes, fearing further police action. Diwali festivities, usually a time of celebration, have been overshadowed by an air of unease, as villagers remain concerned about potential land transfers. The village, once vibrant with festival preparations, now resembles a “pit covered in ash,” as locals describe it.



The Waqf dispute has heightened as the district Waqf officials recently issued a letter to the District Collector regarding the change of ownership status for 1,649 properties in Haveri district. In response, the Collector instructed the local tehsildars to take the necessary steps to proceed with these land adjustments.

SP Anshu Kumar stated, “We are monitoring the situation closely. During the riot, some homes sustained damage, with windows shattered due to stone-pelting. We have ensured peace and protected the community from further disturbances.”

"We have not issued any notice to anyone regarding Waqf property," said Dr Vijaya Mahantesh Danammanavar, District Collector of Haveri. "We only sent a letter for further action based on the previous Waqf property list. People are now concerned, fearing that their land might be taken over by the Waqf. The situation is currently under control, and tight police security has been implemented as a precaution."

