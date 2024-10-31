Waqf board dispute: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urges Parliamentary committee to address farmers' concerns

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya urged the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Central Waqf Amendment Act to address Karnataka farmers’ grievances over Waqf Board land notices. He requested that farmers present their cases directly, citing unauthorized land record changes, sparking protests and growing unrest.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has penned a letter to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Central Waqf Amendment Act, calling for an immediate response to the grievances of Karnataka farmers affected by recent notices from the Waqf Board. This appeal follows a series of protests and rising discontent among farmers in the state.

In his letter to Committee Chairperson Jagdambika Pal, Surya emphasized the need for swift action, urging the committee to allow a delegation of farmers to present their issues. This recommendation comes amid reports that the Karnataka Waqf Board issued notices declaring agricultural lands in Vijayapura and other districts as Waqf property, which has led to widespread concern among landowners.



MP Surya also shared details of his letter on social media platform X, stating, "I have written to Mr Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint House Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, highlighting issues raised by farmers over notices from the Waqf Board declaring their land as Waqf property without following due process." He explained that farmers have reported changes in their land records, including RTCs, Pahanis, and mutation documents, to classify their property under Waqf ownership without any legal notification or procedure.

The situation, Surya noted, has caused distress among farmers whose land records have allegedly been altered without due process. He has urged the committee to listen to the affected farmers directly, to understand the issues surrounding what he described as "land encroachment by Waqf."



Furthermore, Surya requested that a delegation of Karnataka farmers be invited to appear before the committee to share their firsthand accounts and evidence regarding these land designations. In his statement, he underscored the importance of the Waqf Board conducting on-site visits to gather insights from the affected areas, allowing for a thorough examination of the situation.

As farmers across Karnataka continue to express concern, this issue has gained traction, with lawmakers, activists, and residents closely monitoring the developments. The response from the Joint Parliamentary Committee on this matter remains highly anticipated, as affected farmers seek assurance over the security of their land and property rights.

