Waqf board dispute: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urges Parliamentary committee to address farmers' concerns

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya urged the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Central Waqf Amendment Act to address Karnataka farmers’ grievances over Waqf Board land notices. He requested that farmers present their cases directly, citing unauthorized land record changes, sparking protests and growing unrest.

Waqf board dispute BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urges Parliamentary committee to address farmers' concerns vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has penned a letter to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Central Waqf Amendment Act, calling for an immediate response to the grievances of Karnataka farmers affected by recent notices from the Waqf Board. This appeal follows a series of protests and rising discontent among farmers in the state.

In his letter to Committee Chairperson Jagdambika Pal, Surya emphasized the need for swift action, urging the committee to allow a delegation of farmers to present their issues. This recommendation comes amid reports that the Karnataka Waqf Board issued notices declaring agricultural lands in Vijayapura and other districts as Waqf property, which has led to widespread concern among landowners.

Waqf property dispute: 'Notices were served to farmers during BJP rule', says Minister MB Patil

MP Surya also shared details of his letter on social media platform X, stating, "I have written to Mr Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint House Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, highlighting issues raised by farmers over notices from the Waqf Board declaring their land as Waqf property without following due process." He explained that farmers have reported changes in their land records, including RTCs, Pahanis, and mutation documents, to classify their property under Waqf ownership without any legal notification or procedure.

The situation, Surya noted, has caused distress among farmers whose land records have allegedly been altered without due process. He has urged the committee to listen to the affected farmers directly, to understand the issues surrounding what he described as "land encroachment by Waqf."

Waqf property dispute: 'Govt will withdraw notices given to farmers', says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Furthermore, Surya requested that a delegation of Karnataka farmers be invited to appear before the committee to share their firsthand accounts and evidence regarding these land designations. In his statement, he underscored the importance of the Waqf Board conducting on-site visits to gather insights from the affected areas, allowing for a thorough examination of the situation.

As farmers across Karnataka continue to express concern, this issue has gained traction, with lawmakers, activists, and residents closely monitoring the developments. The response from the Joint Parliamentary Committee on this matter remains highly anticipated, as affected farmers seek assurance over the security of their land and property rights.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pro Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka Is the government becoming helpless vkp

Pro-Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka: Is the government becoming helpless?

Complaint against K'taka Minister Eshwara Khandre for trespassing into HMT space, alleges HD Kumaraswamy vkp

Complaint against K'taka Minister Eshwara Khandre for trespassing into HMT space, alleges HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru police arrest man for illegal sale of Goa liquor near Kathreguppe, seize Rs 5 lakh worth of alcohol vkp

Bengaluru police arrest man for illegal sale of Goa liquor near Kathreguppe, seize Rs 5 lakh worth of alcohol

Are crime rates rising in Bengaluru Allegations of drug trafficking violence among North Indian migrants vkp

Are crime rates rising in Bengaluru? Allegations of drug trafficking, violence among North Indian migrants

Britain King Charles III, Queen Camilia on wellness retreat in Bengaluru whitefield yoga and meditation vkp

Britain’s King Charles III, Queen Camilia on wellness retreat in Bengaluru: All you need to know

Recent Stories

Diwali 2024: Jai Ganesh Deva to Om Jai Lakshmi Mata - Top 15 aartis and bhajans to invoke blessings (LISTEN) snt

Diwali 2024: Jai Ganesh Deva to Om Jai Lakshmi Mata - Top 15 aartis and bhajans to invoke blessings (LISTEN)

Pro Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka Is the government becoming helpless vkp

Pro-Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka: Is the government becoming helpless?

Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here ATG

'Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon