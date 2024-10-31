'Cannot remove me from cabinet', says Minister Zameer Ahmed amid communal controversy

Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan defended his cabinet position against Union Minister Prahlad Joshi's accusations of spreading communal hatred. He criticized the BJP for exploiting communal tensions and assured farmers that no one would lose their property, emphasizing his commitment to all communities.

'Cannot remove me from cabinet', says Minister Zameer Ahmed amid communal controversy vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 3:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

Bengaluru: In response to Union Minister Prahlad Joshi's allegations of spreading communal hatred, Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan firmly stated that he cannot be removed from the cabinet. Speaking to reporters in the city, Khan expressed his views on the ongoing political discourse regarding communal tensions.

Khan emphasized, "Everyone in India is Indian. Prahlad Joshi should not involve caste in politics. If he intends to do so, he should keep it within his household." He further accused Joshi of targeting the Muslim community, stating, "Muslims are opposing us because they do not vote for the BJP. We are considered acceptable only if we vote for them. Otherwise, we face such statements."

Waqf board dispute: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urges Parliamentary committee to address farmers' concerns

The minister also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he called political opportunism. He said, "Farmers are the backbone of our economy, and no one can take away their property. There are laws in place to protect everyone’s property." He suggested that the BJP is exploiting the issue ahead of upcoming by-elections in the state and the Maharashtra assembly elections.

On the topic of Wakf properties, Khan stated, "We are conducting Wakf Adalat to reclaim encroached Wakf land. The Wakf Board has not received any land from the government. Currently, there are 23,000 acres under the Waqf Board, out of which 84,000 acres are encroached. Additionally, of the 38,000 acres belonging to the Mujarai Department, 700 acres are also encroached."

Waqf property dispute: 'Notices were served to farmers during BJP rule', says Minister MB Patil

He reassured farmers, saying, "As the Wakf Minister, I assure you that no farmer will suffer." Khan revealed that the district in-charge minister, M.B. Patil, has requested the BJP to provide all documents related to the Waqf property dispute. "I have already informed the Collector about this," he added.

In a political climate marked by communal discourse, Zameer Ahmed Khan remains adamant about his position and commitment to protecting the rights of all communities, including farmers and the Muslim community.

