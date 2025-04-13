NBA: Top 5 Heated Moments of Stephen Curry

Read Full Article

NBA: Stephen Curry - the smiling assassin, the revolutionizer of the modern NBA. While he's mostly known for his calm, composed, and fun-loving style of play, there have been rare but unforgettable moments when even Steph snapped. Whether it’s frustration over officiating, rivalry tension, or just the competitive fire, Curry has had his fair share of heated NBA moments.

Let’s take a look at the top five incidents that broke through the laid-back Curry persona and reminded everyone that underneath the charm, he’s as fierce as they come.

1. NBA Finals Ejection – Throwing the Mouthguard (Game 6, 2016)

You rarely see Curry lose his cool and never on this scale. In Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals against Cleveland, after fouling out late in the fourth quarter, Curry angrily threw his mouthguard into the stands, hitting a fan in the process. He was ejected, fined $25,000, and the Cavaliers forced a Game 7.

2. Against Memphis Grizzlies (2022 Playoffs)

In the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals against a young Memphis team, Curry clashed multiple times with Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant. The banter reached its peak after a hard foul on Payton II and relentless trash talk. Curry fired back with deep threes and staredowns, even giving the bench a rare “double shush” gesture after a clutch shot.

3. Tech for Mocking the Ref – Clippers (2017 Regular Season)

In a 2017 game against the LA Clippers, Curry drove to the basket, didn’t get a foul call, and mimicked the referee's motion. He then tossed his mouthguard again, though this time it didn’t hit anyone. He got a technical foul, but fans loved the funny side of Stephen Curry..

4. Trash Talk War with Chris Paul (Multiple Seasons)

Curry and CP3 have had years of beef, dating back to their Clippers-Warriors days. One standout moment came during a regular-season game in 2015, when Curry dribbled Paul into the floor with an ankle-breaking move and stared him down before draining a shot.

5. Jersey Tug & “Light the Beam” Trolling

During the 2023 first-round series vs. the Sacramento Kings, the new NorCal rivalry got fiery. After clinching Game 7 with a 50-point masterclass, Curry mocked the Kings’ “Light the Beam” celebration, tugged his jersey, and shouted at the crowd.

